Acquired Hemophilia Treatment Market Revenue to cross ~US$ 17.15 billion by 2030: Growth Plus Reports

The global acquired hemophilia treatment market is expected to reach ~US$ 17.15 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.06% from 2022 to 2030, states Growth Plus Reports.

Acquired hemophilia is a genetic disease where the proteins that are responsible for coagulation of the blood are disabled which causes excessive bleeding. In acquired hemophilia, the patient’s immune system attacks the blood-clotting protein that can lead to excessive blood loss. Hemophilia is further classified into type A, B, and C, the most commonly found type being hemophilia A in which factor VIII is affected.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2021 USD ~ 11 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD ~ 17.15 billion Growth Rate CAGR of ~5.06% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Segments covered Type, Therapy, Treatment, End-Use Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Market Drivers

The global acquired hemophilia treatment market is an emerging industry with steady overall growth. The continuous growth in acquired hemophilia incidences and upsurge in research and development (R&D) activities attribute to the growth of this market globally. Additionally, the rising awareness of acquired hemophilia among the general population with increasing government and private initiatives for facilitating hemophilia treatment helps to propel the market.

The global acquired hemophilia treatment market has been analyzed from five different perspectives – Type, Therapy, Treatment, End-User, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘By Therapy Segmentation’

Based on therapy, the global acquired hemophilia treatment market has been segmented into:

Gene Therapy

Immune Tolerance Induction Therapy

Replacement Therapy

Others

Replacement therapy dominates this market with the largest revenue share in 2021. This therapy gives a better outcome for the patient; wherein the missing coagulation factor is replaced in patients. Additionally, gene therapy is the fastest growing segment in the global acquired hemophilia treatment market, owing to its increased access to recognizing defective DNA and advances in the field of gene therapy in restoring the defective with the functional one.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Geographically, the global acquired hemophilia treatment market is collective to:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America dominates the global market with the largest revenue share. This is attributed to the vast patient base with the acquired hemophilia, higher healthcare expenditure, and greater awareness & initiatives in this region. Furthermore, growing government/private funding augmented the popularity and penetration of novel treatments. These are the few reasons that prove to be instrumental for the acquired hemophilia treatment market growth in North America. Europe market holds the second position in terms of revenue share. Rapid adoption of advanced technologies and growing government/private initiatives further boosts the market in Europe and thereby anticipate in overall market expansion.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the global acquired hemophilia treatment market with significant development in the recent years. This growth can be attributed to increasing government/private initiatives, rising research and development (R&D) activities, growing public awareness, and rapid development in the healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, continuous growth in acquired hemophilia incidences further fuels the growth of the acquired hemophilia treatment market in Asia Pacific which in turn contributes to the market growth globally.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in the global acquired hemophilia treatment market are:

Pfizer Inc

Genentech Inc

CSL Ltd., Inc

Biogen Idec, Inc

Baxter International, Inc

Hospira, Inc

Novo Nordisk AS

Biotest AG

Octapharma AG and Spark Therapeutics Inc

Among others

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

