Greystone Provides $161.4 Million in Total HUD-Insured Financing for Nationwide Portfolio of Multifamily Properties

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided a total of $161,427,700 in HUD-insured financing for a portfolio of seven properties across the United States. The seven separate transactions were originated by Eric Rosenstock, Managing Director and Jesse Yodice, Vice President at Greystone, on behalf of Howie Rich of Rich Properties over the last several months.

The portfolio of seven multifamily properties spans five different states and comprise a total of 1,486 units. Greystone provided the HUD-insured financings over the past several months with transactions ranging from $13.2 million to $36 million. The properties include:

The Heights at Towne Lake in Woodstock, GA

Rosemeade Apartments in Southbridge, MA

Waterford Downs Apartments in St. Louis, MO

Ashborough Apartments in Raleigh, NC

Parkside Village in Clayton, NC

Ashbrook Apartments in Carrboro, NC

Oakhampton Place Apartments in San Antonio, TX



“Refinancing this portfolio has been a labor of love for me and my team, including navigating the various market challenges,” said Eric Rosenstock. “The only constant in the last year has been change, with interest rates and costs rising, but Mr. Howie Rich stayed the course and put complete confidence in Greystone to deliver the best possible execution. It’s highly gratifying for my team to complete the last of the refinancing transactions in this portfolio and I’m proud to add these assets to my servicing book.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

PRESS CONTACT:

Karen Marotta

Greystone

212-896-9149

Karen.Marotta@greyco.com