Mobiquity Technologies Announces Exclusive 12-Month Global Contract with GroveToken LLC following a $25 Million Commitment from GEM Digital Limited for Market Defined Green Crypto Currency

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) (the “Company”), a leading provider of next-generation advertising technology, today announced that GroveToken LLC is expanding their relationship with Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. to include a 12-month long global campaign to help raise awareness for their GreenKeeper© and GreenOasis© technologies following their showcase with the Dubai Royal Family.



Campaign currently running in the United States, Canada and Australia.

Campaign to expand to 12 additional countries in the Pacific Rim region in coming weeks

Campaign to launch globally over the next several months

GEM funding will assist GroveToken to advance and accelerate their roadmap

GroveToken’s global initiative is part of a bigger effort to build out an eco-friendly digital currency that will result in less electronic wastage and can remain sustainable for decades to come. The ultimate mission is to provide a healthier, wealthier world for all. The contract with Mobiquity is a one-year commitment from GroveToken LLC which is currently running in the United States, Canada and Australia. GroveToken’s goal is to expand out to 12 additional countries in the Pacific Rim region over the next several weeks, and to go global over the next several months.

John Ghemrawi, CEO of GroveToken, said; “We have huge global aspirations for GroveToken in the coming months. We’re confident that with Mobiquity as our partner we can keep sharing our progress and growth with current and future investors to deliver them the best possible experiences.”

Sean Trepeta, President of Mobiquity Networks, said; “We are excited to have been chosen by GroveToken as their marketing partner to drive awareness. We believe the capital commitment from GEM really validates GroveToken’s business model and will help accelerate their growth and success.”

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. is a next generation, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company for data and advertising. The Company maintains one of the largest audience databases available to advertisers and marketers through its data services division. Mobiquity Technologies’ Advangelists subsidiary (www.advangelists.com) provides programmatic advertising technologies and insights on consumer behavior. For more information, please visit: https://mobiquitytechnologies.com

About GroveToken

GroveToken is a decentralized and secure green token underpinned by foundational values of transparency, security and environmental sustainability. GroveToken offers green conscious investors an ethical crypto alternative that balances financial growth with environmental and social causes to create a healthier, wealthier future. GroveToken is built on the BSC smart chain network which is proving to be one of the fastest growing blockchain ecosystems with low fees and less electronic wastage compared to alternatives. For more information, please visit http://grovetoken.com

