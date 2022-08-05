Castellum, Inc. Announces Record Quarterly Revenue

POTOMAC, Md., Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castellum, Inc. (OTC: ONOV) announces that it has achieved record revenue for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022.



Revenue for Q2 2022 was approximately $11 million. Full financial results for Q2 2022 will be published on or about August 15, 2022, on www.otcmarkets.com .

“We are very pleased with our record quarterly revenue,” said Mark Fuller, President and CEO of Castellum. “Our recent acquisition of Lexington Solutions Group added to our prior revenue base and now provides a solid platform for future Castellum growth. We anticipate a very busy next 90 days.”

About Castellum, Inc.:

Castellum, Inc. (OTC: ONOV) is a technology service and solutions company executing strategic acquisitions in Cyber Security, Information Technology, Information Warfare, Electronic Warfare, Systems Engineering, Software Engineering, and Software Development - https://castellumus.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning the Company’s future events or future performance. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should carefully review various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters disclosed at www.otcmarkets.com. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Mark Fuller, President & CEO

info@castellumus.com

301-961-4895

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef35e386-d75c-42d6-a520-63b0630b5f02