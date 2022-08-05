Shortland Horne, Coventry’s Top Estate Agent Since 1995, Launch New Branch in Kenilworth, England

Kenilworth, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shortland Horne is an award-winning estate and letting agent based in Coventry. Founded in 1995, they are regarded as leaders of industry, with a stellar reputation for professionalism, efficiency and market success.

Today, Shortland Horne are delighted to announce the grand opening of their new branch, based in Kenilworth. With widespread knowledge of the Kenilworth housing market and notable accomplishments in the town to date, Shortland Horne aim to replicate the success they’ve had over the past 25 years in Coventry and become the estate agents Kenilworth relies on for buying, selling and letting.

Following the launch of Kenilworth branch, the team have recruited further knowledgeable, experienced industry talent to bolster their team – a team which already has over 150 years of combined experienced in their ranks.

Below, we outline the services that Shortland Horne will offer from their Kenilworth branch, and detail how they established themselves as the leading estate agents in Coventry:

Friendly, professional and efficient property experts set up shop in Kenilworth:

Shortland Horne have built their reputation as market-leading estate agents in Coventry through professionalism, efficiency and exemplary customer care. In recent years, the team have ventured further afar, particularly within Kenilworth, which is 6 miles south-west of Coventry.

With a growing customer base in the area, and ample knowledge of the towns housing market, the team believe now is the right time to officially expand their geographical reach and set up shop in Kenilworth.

The multi-award winning agent already have ample success in the town to-date, which they say will provide strong foundation for the branch. By offering a professional and affordable service, with no excessive up-front marketing costs and a focus on performance, Shortland Horne hope to disrupt the market, to the benefit of those buying, selling and letting in the area.

A renowned reputation in Coventry – where they’ve helped residents find new properties, sell their homes and businesses, and find rentals at great prices:

Shortland Horne’s success in Coventry is unparalleled. Set up with the aim of being a truly multi-disciplined company, they recruited specialists of industry to head up individual departments, including new homes, lived-in homes, rentals, lettings and land development.

Today, they offer a broad range of services to the benefit of Coventry and its surrounding areas, alongside nationwide services for large institutions, property companies and private investors. Their services include:

Selling

Unlocking the potential in properties, Shortland Horne sell a property every working day, securing the best possible selling price in the process.

Buying

Shortland Horne offer unrivaled knowledge of the housing market and the local area and can help buyers secure the home of their dreams at the right price.

Lettings

A specialist lettings team are dedicated to offering the highest quality of customer service to tenants, helping them to find the ideal home to rent.

Property management

Dedicated to supporting landlords and homeowners, Shortland Horne are trusted full-service property managers.

Land development

The team have worked alongside national developers, including Taylor Wimpey Development, Barratt Homes and Persimmon Homes.

Local property experts across Coventry, Kenilworth and surrounding areas:

For those looking to buy, sell, let, or for a house to rent in Coventry or Kenilworth, Shortland Horne are a respected name and for many, the team to call.

More Information:

Established in 1995, Shortland Horne Estate Agents Coventry & Letting Agents Coventry are trusted property professionals and a truly multi-disciplined company. Operating out of two shop front offices in Coventry, Shortland Horne is not your average High Street Agent. Services offered include residential property sales, new homes and land, residential lettings and property management. Learn more via the website.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/shortland-horne-coventrys-top-estate-agent-since-1995-launch-new-branch-in-kenilworth-england/