Secure Digital Markets Sponsors Canada’s Largest Blockchain Conference & ETHToronto

Toronto, Ontario, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secure Digital Markets (SDM), Canada’s leading digital asset brokerage providing best-in-class service on spot and block execution, liquidity, and settlement has announced their platinum sponsorship of the Blockchain Futurist Conference, Canada’s largest blockchain and cryptocurrency conference.



This sponsorship serves to help push the industry forward, and keep Toronto and Canada at the forefront of digital and financial innovation. The Blockchain Futurist Conference, along with its surrounding events, marks the pillar of Canada’s Crypto Week. The event also includes an ETHToronto Hackathon, and various lounge and VIP events to help build the space in Canada.

Secure Digital Markets’ continued growth is driven by the increasing demand from the traditional investment community as wealth managers, corporate treasuries, HNWI, and financial service providers continue to seek more digital asset exposure on their balance sheets. On the heels of last year’s successful bridge round, to support ongoing demand and acquisition opportunities, the firm has recently gone to market to raise its Series A.

David Shafrir, SDM Founder and CEO, added: “Regardless of market cycles and the recent activity within the industry, it is very important to push the industry forward and continue to make Canada an active participant and leader in blockchain based financial services & web3 technology; the ever evolving global financial system.”

SDM provides liquidity to the industries most essential sectors including mining, family-offices, hedge funds, BTM’s and cryptocurrency exchanges, delivering this liquidity through cutting-edge technology, execution and service.

Alan Mittleman, COO, said: “SDM continues to innovate, offering new products and services for our institutional and high net worth clientele. Our main focus is on serving our clients and ensuring that they are well informed and have access to the best choices in the industry.”

Tracy Leparulo, Founder & CEO of Untraceable and the Blockchain Futurist Conference, said: “The Blockchain Futurist Conference is a cornerstone pillar of the Canadian Blockchain Industry. We are glad to have SDM as our prime sponsor this year.”

SDM will also host a VIP After Party at SteamWhistle Brewery, alongside other industry leaders. For more information or to attend, reach out to the SDM team.



Secure Digital Markets is a proud part of the GDA Group, a global digital assets firm specializing in capital formation and trading services to institutional investors. SDM’s corporate culture brings together a world class team of executives who have more than 50 years of combined traditional capital markets experience and early blockchain and digital asset industry pioneers. The firm provides bespoke digital asset services for institutions, family offices, exchanges, miners and individuals seeking a safe and secure pathway to digital asset trading and liquidity.



