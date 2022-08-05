Mru Patel Appointed Non-Executive Director of Axis Technologies Group, Inc.

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. William Tien, President and Chief Executive Officer of Axis Technologies Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: AXTG), has appointed Mru Patel as Non-Executive Director to head AXTG's new divisions, which include both digital-banking and carbon-credit projects. Mr. Patel's role will be focused on Environmental and Social Governance (ESG) side of the business, as well as both digital banking and wealth creation.

Mru Patel is a business visionary with skills and experience in IT, as well as being a fearless disruptive serial entrepreneur, award-winning public speaker and motivator. He has lived and worked on four continents, spoken at hundreds of venues ranging from blockchain and crypto events and TEDx, to World Political events. He has personally managed and procured contracts in excess of $3B, has built two crypto exchanges and was the founder of the first independent real estate property investment fund in Romania in 2004. He is a major global influencer in the blockchain and crypto space, having recently won several awards for best moderator, speaker, influencer and an award for best tokenization platform at AIBC Dubai 2021.

Dr. William Tien, CEO of AXTG, says, "Mru is a visionary leader with experience that spans more than three transformative eras in technology development. He also is a founder of My Tokenized Capital LLC. Mru will fulfill a key role in the next phase of AXTG's growth as he undertakes to facilitate the completion of a Series “C” US$10 million funding round for AXTG."

Axis Technologies Group, Inc.:

Axis Technologies Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: AXTG) is a publicly traded holding company focused on the promotion, development, management and marketing of various aspects of businesses surrounding all aspects of decentralized finance (DeFi). Through acquisitions, strategic investments, and its current investment holdings, AXTG seeks to support, develop and take advantage of various fintech, blockchain, DeFi, NFT, carbon offset digitization and metaverse projects, opportunities and initiatives. Please visit our site at www.AXTG.us for more information.

My Tokenized Capital LLC:

My Tokenized Capital (MTCL), a platform driven by the fundamental idea of creating a more balanced wealth distribution in the society where the main stakeholders, creators and users are rewarded fairly. To make this possible, the platform is using the power of decentralization. This ecosystem will facilitate direct connection between the creators and their fans while rewarding everyone in the ecosystem through its state-of-the-art Community rewards protocol (CRP). MTCL, disruption would be achieved by creating a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) based platform that would act as a bridge between creators and their followers, cementing them with the automatic sharing of revenues. Please visit our site at www.MyTokenized.capital for more information.

