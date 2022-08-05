New to The Street TV Signs Smart for Life, Inc. to a 6-Month Broadcast TV Contract

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s business TV show, New to The Street TV, announces a 6-month contract to film and broadcast tailored interviews about Smart for Life, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: SMFL) corporate fundamentals. Smart for Life, Inc. is a global leader in the health & wellness sector that markets and manufactures nutritional supplements and foods worldwide.



New to The Street TV’s anchors will interview the executive management team at Smart for Life, Inc. Each show will air on New to The Street’s syndicated televised outlets, including Newsmax TV and Fox Business Network , and as “Sponsored Programming” on Bloomberg TV . In addition, these shows will be streamed online at www.newtothestreet.com . New to The Street TV’s social media team will post alerts for each upcoming show to further enhance media interest in Smart for Life, Inc.’s nutritional and related health and wellness products.

Darren Minton, Chief Executive Officer of Smart for Life, Inc., stated, “We look forward to sharing our latest corporate developments and milestones with New to the Street across their unrivaled business TV syndicated platforms. These broadcasts are another avenue to inform viewers about Smart for Life’s ever-expanding line of products, including vitamins, supplements, sports nutrition offerings, health bars and functional foods. Bolstering this growth with our buy-and-build M&A strategy, we believe New to The Street’s focus on unique opportunities and frequent airings should increase our awareness to a much wider audience as we continue to expand our reach across the United States and around the world.”

Additionally, in New York City, New to The Street TV will stream branded content on Nasdaq Marketplace Billboards located in Time Square in order to further build brand awareness of Smart for Life, Inc. and its health & wellness products. This includes the Company’s recently acquired brands such as Sports Illustrated Nutrition and Greens First.

Vince Caruso, CEO of FMW Media Corp. and the Creator / Producer of New to The Street TV, remarked, “I am excited to have Smart for Life on the show for a 6-month TV awareness campaign. Their story is excellent, and especially relevant with the vast number of people looking for ways to enhance and maintain their health in a post-Covid world. I believe our televised syndicated audiences can appreciate the Company’s growth strategy as they continue to acquire companies and expand their line of nutritional products. Over the next six months, New to The Street TV’s dedicated professional staff looks forward to filming and broadcasting the latest developments at Smart for Life, Inc.”

Smart for Life, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: SMFL) first New to The Street TV broadcast interview will air on Newsmax TV Sunday, August 7, 2022, at 10 AM-11 AM ET and future broadcasts will air “To Be Announced” on syndicated outlets Newsmax TV and Fox Business Network , and as “Sponsored Programming” on Bloomberg TV .

About Smart for Life, Inc.

Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL) is engaged in the development, marketing, manufacturing, acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutritional and related products with an emphasis on Health & Wellness. Structured as a publicly held global holding company, the Company is executing a buy-and-build strategy with serial accretive acquisitions creating a vertically integrated company with an objective of aggregating companies generating a minimum of $300 million in revenues within the next thirty-six months. To drive growth and earnings, Smart for Life is developing proprietary products as well as acquiring other profitable companies, encompassing brands, manufacturing and distribution channels. The Company currently operates five subsidiaries including Doctors Scientific Organica, Nexus Offers, Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing, GSP Nutrition and Ceautamed Worldwide. For more information about Smart for Life, please visit: www.smartforlifecorp.com .

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands, “New to The Street” and its blockchain show “Exploring The Block.” Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The paid-for-TV programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW’s New to The Street / Newsmax TV broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

FMW Media Contact:

Bryan Johnson

+1 (631) 766-7462

Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

“New to The Street” Business Development Office

1-516-696-5900

Support@NewtoTheStreet.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a9b09175-b72f-4388-ad21-c0fc2b2afe8d