Belfrics International Signs a Partnership MOU with TP Global to Offer Crypto Derivatives and Blockchain Solutions

AVENTURA, Fla., Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Clips, Inc. (OTC Pink: LCLP) (the “Company”) today reported its Belfrics International subsidiary has signed a partnership MOU with TP Global Limited (www.tpgloballtd.com), a Mauritius regulated award-winning, new-age brokerage firm, to offer crypto derivatives and blockchain solutions. Founded in 2014, TP Global FX Limited has its roots in the middle East and African region and has recently entered the South American and South East Asian markets. TP Global FX expects to onboard 120,000 clients for the year 2023 and expects to touch a monthly trading volume of $1 billion in crypto derivatives by end of 2023.

"At TP Global FX we have always strived to innovate our services, keeping the demands of our customer at the center stage,” said Nitish Sharma, Global CEO, TP Global FX. Mr. Sharma continued, “With the growing demands of the Crypto derivatives industry, our users needed our services more than ever. After carefully evaluating our options, we decided partnering with Belfrics offered the best solution.”

TP Global FX has offices in Europe, Africa, Mauritius, Nigeria, Armenia, Vanuatu and Dubai. The company’s mission is to become an industry leader by offering the best trading conditions to investors and traders using its state-of-the-art AI/ML based trading experience. The mission of TP Global FX is to help its clients earn from their investments by providing educational and mentoring services, as well as by taking advantage of their strategic partner services like Signal Services, Copy Trading, and Crypto Contracts Trading. TP Global FX's innovative approach has led them to win several awards at the Forex Expo Dubai 2021, under the categories, “Best IB/Affiliate Program”, “Most Transparent FX Broker” and “Best FX Educational Broker."

Natish Sharma added, “We believe trading in Crypto Derivatives will see massive growth as cryptocurrencies gain popularity all over the world. We had planned to enter the ecosystem of cryptocurrencies and have found an able partner in Belfrics who will not only support us in crypto liquidity, but also with blockchain solutions to expand our services to new domains.”

Belfrics operates its cryptocurrency exchanges on its proprietary trading platform on its global KYC blockchain, which is licensed and regulated by the Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA) in Malaysia. Belfrics expects its in-house developed trading platform to be compliant with upcoming regulations currently being discussed by regulatory authorities. The security of Belfrics’ blockchain is enhanced by the XOTIC (XOR Transient Intelligent Cipher) cryptographic system from Software Research Labs LLC. Belfrics, while Belfrics Exchange utilizes Coincover’s Consumer Protect technology to help safeguard its client’s crypto assets. The following 25 currencies are available for trading on Belfrics exchanges; BTC, ETH, BEL, ADA, SOL, LTC, USDT, XRP, BCH, DASH, FTM, TRX, XLM, MATIC, SHIB, UNI, OMG, ZRX, LINK, USDC, PAXG, WBTC, DODGE, DAI, and DYDX.

We are proud to partner with FX broker TP Global on Belfrics' crypto derivatives and blockchain solutions," said Belfrics CEO and Founder, Praveen Kumar. "This strategic partnership is in line with our strategy of increasing our B2B services, and it will support our goal of adding traders and investors to the Belfrics Exchange. We have great expectations for our collaboration in strengthening and promoting our ability to provide global trading in digital assets, cryptocurrencies, and crypto derivative contracts, as well as our KYC compliant blockchain solutions."

Life Clips CEO, Robert Grinberg, said, "This is a big step forward for Belfrics as we gain new customers on both the Belfrics Exchange and our Belrium blockchain. Belfrics has the capability to expand its network by serving as the engineer of opportunities and the catalyst of growth for other crypto and FX providers. Opportunities such as this one with TP Global FX are paramount to our plan to continue to build Belfrics' business operation with justifiable growth plans."

