Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons

Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons
Bagsværd, Denmark, 5 August 2022 — This document discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on market abuse.
The company’s board members, executives and their associated persons have given Novo Nordisk power of attorney on their behalf to publish trading in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons.
Please find below a statement of such trading in shares issued by Novo Nordisk.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Kasim Kutay
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Member of the Board of Directors
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|ADRs
|Identification code
|NVO
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of ADRs
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 758.55
|116 ADRs
|d)
|Aggregated information
116 ADRs
DKK 758.55
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2022-08-04
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|New York Stock Exchange
Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 50,800 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
Further information
|Media:
|Ambre Brown Morley
|+45 3079 9289
|abmo@novonordisk.com
|Natalia Salomao Abrahao (US)
|+1 848 304 1027
|niaa@novonordisk.com
|Investors:
|Daniel Muusmann Bohsen
|+45 3075 2175
|dabo@novonordisk.com
|Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk
|+45 3075 2253
|arnd@novonordisk.com
|David Heiberg Landsted
|+45 3077 6915
|dhel@novonordisk.com
|Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
|+45 3075 5956
|jrde@novonordisk.com
|Mark Joseph Root (US)
|+1 848 213 3219
|mjhr@novonordisk.com
Company announcement No 63 / 2022
Attachment