Two Toll Brothers Tampa Communities Offer Final Homes

Tampa, Fla., Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity to buy a new home at its Aspen Trail and Livingston Grove communities. Only a few homes remain for buyers to select their designer-appointed dream home in these popular communities, located in Clearwater and Lutz in the greater Tampa area.

One of the remaining homes available in Aspen Trail is the Pelican Coastal single-story design featuring 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a 3-car garage, and an open-concept gourmet kitchen that flows effortlessly into the great room, making this floor plan ideal for entertaining family and friends. The Toll Brothers Aspen Trail community includes expansive backyard views of the private pond and is conveniently located just four miles east of Clearwater’s world-renowned beaches.

In Livingston Grove, one of three remaining quick move-in homes is a Vinoy Craftsman two-story, 3,866-square-foot floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, a 3-car garage, and a generous loft and flex room ideal for working from home or family game nights. The single-story Hixon Modern Farmhouse design features 2,884 square feet of living space with 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, and a 3-car garage. The professionally decorated and move-in-ready Dexter Modern Farmhouse model home is also available for sale in Livingston Grove. This luxurious, gated estate community features homes set on minimum half-acre home sites with beautiful water and preserve views, in the highly sought-after suburb of Lutz, just north of Tampa.

Quick move-in homes in Aspen Trail are priced from $1,069,995, and quick move-in homes in Livingston Grove are priced from $998,995.

“Residents of Aspen Trail and Livingston Grove truly enjoy the natural character and exclusivity of these stunning communities,” said Brian O’Hara, Division President of Toll Brothers in Tampa. “We invite buyers to explore our final homes, representing the last chance to buy a new home in these popular communities.”

Toll Brothers sales centers are open daily. For more information on quick move-in homes in Aspen Trail or Livingston Grove visit TollBrothers.com/Florida or call 844-551-2787.

