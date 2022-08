English Icelandic

Sýn hf. announces changes in pubilshed Financial Calendar. The change only applies to Interim report Q2 2022.

Interim report Q4 2021 and Annual Report 2021 16. February 2022 Annual General Meeting 18. March 2022 Interim report Q1 2022 11. May 2022 Interim report Q2 2022 30. August 2022 Interim report Q3 2022 2. November 2022 Interim report Q4 2022 and Annual Report 2022 15. February 2023 Annual General Meeting 17. March 2023

Please note the dates are subject to change.