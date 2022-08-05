NYFA Students & Alumni Graduate from The Academy GOLD Rising Program

New York, NY, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This spring, New York Film Academy (NYFA) students and alumni were honored to be accepted into The Academy GOLD Production Track for the summer of 2022. The Academy GOLD Rising Program is a talent development, diversity, and inclusion initiative created by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), available to students with interests in cinematography, costume design, film editing, production design, sound, and visual effects.

Hundreds of students compete to place within five available slots across each of the disciplines mentioned above. As part of The Academy GOLD program, selected students are given the opportunity to experience a film shoot on a professional sound stage and shadow an active production set. After students complete the program, they are assigned a mentor to guide their professional career paths. Students are denoted as an Academy GOLD alumnus for life, which comes with exciting benefits such as the chance to attend the Academy Awards.

This year, eight NYFA alumni and current students were chosen as part of The Academy GOLD Rising Program.

NYFA Students Selected for 2022:

Jessica Pradhan (Editing)

Pavitra Verma (Editing)

Arthur Guimaraes (Production Design)

Jahnavi Kapadia (Production Design)

Andrea Figueroa (Production Design)

Shubham Gosalia (Cinematography)

Mansi Bhajanka (Cinematography)

Inna Mikhailova (Visual Effects)

Students will be graduating this Saturday, August 6th, at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater, the Academy's headquarters. The Samuel Goldwyn Theater is also used to announce the annual Oscar nominations.

“We are really honored that so many of our students have been selected within the Production Track program. With a lot of competition, it’s a testament to the level of skills that NYFA students acquire during their hands-on studies. This is a very special step in helping our students navigate the entertainment industry for their future careers,” says Barbara Weintraub, Senior Director of Career Development and Industry Outreach at NYFA.

The Academy GOLD program is produced by AMPAS (also known as The Academy), an organization that has led the advancement of film as an art since its inception in 1927. The Academy, comprising seventeen branches and over nine thousand members, has supported some of the world’s greatest filmmakers.

The Academy GOLD program was developed to induct and nurture the next generation of artists. The program strives to include creatives across diverse backgrounds and grant them access to resources in order to support their careers in filmmaking. The program includes professional and creative development opportunities for film-related career pursuits. The Academy GOLD program is parent to the following programs: GOLD Rising, GOLD Fellowship for Women, the Student Academy Awards, and the Academy Nicholl Fellowships in Screenwriting.

Director of Marvel’s feature film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Destin Daniel Cretton, is an alumnus of The Academy GOLD program. He recently spoke with NYFA in a Q&A-List Series online event about his life after winning the Academy’s Nicholls Fellowship Award.

New York Film Academy congratulates this year’s participants and graduates!

About New York Film Academy

New York Film Academy (NYFA) is a leading film, media, and performing arts college that offers hands-on intensive undergraduate and graduate degree programs, certificates, and workshops across a multitude of areas of study in New York City, Los Angeles, South Beach/Miami, Gold Coast (Australia), Florence (Italy), Beijing and Shanghai (China), and more. Its programs are accelerated, and NYFA students can complete a four-year BFA degree in three years. NYFA also offers online education allowing students the opportunity to advance their creative and technical skills in “Hands-Online Workshops,” available across NYFA’s film, media, and performing arts disciplines.



NYFA is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). This accreditation extends to all NYFA campuses in the United States and overseas.



For more information, please visit nyfa.edu.