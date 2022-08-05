Hartman Property Management Achieves World Class Ranking in Latest NPS Survey

Houston, TX, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hartman Income REIT Management, Inc. (Hartman), a commercial real estate operator of its portfolio owned by its affiliates, headquartered in Houston, Texas, announces its achievement and ranking as a World Class firm for its latest Net Promoter Score® (NPS) survey. The firm surpassed its previous score of 69.3 percent by charting a remarkable 71.2 percent for the third quarter of 2022.

“I cannot speak highly enough of our outstanding property management team whose hard work and dedication to their tenants are displayed through our results of the flawlessly executed survey. They genuinely care about their tenants, and this world class score undoubtedly establishes that truth!” shared Kelly Agent, Hartman’s Vice President of property management.

NPS is a market research tool used to measure the loyalty and satisfaction of a company’s customers. In turn, companies use the collected data to assess and improve customer service. Twice a year, Hartman’s property management team requests tenants to use the elective survey to rate their likelihood of recommending the company.

In July, Hartman's property management team conducted the semiannual survey and received not only their highest score yet but with an improved response rate of 35 percent.

“Improving our score while also increasing the number of surveys taken is a record in and of itself.” shared Al Hartman, President and CEO. “Increasing the number of promoters and decreasing detractors while gathering the highest participation rate in our company history is a testament to the level of excellence on which our property managers operate on.”

Hartman’s world class score of 71.2 was achieved through the reception of perfect tenant ratings at 14 of its properties and ranks the firm 41 percentage points higher than the industry average. Other highlights include 80 percent of tenants identifying as promoters of the company.

The semiannual NPS survey is incredibly important to the firm as it helps Hartman’s property management team better understand its customers’ likes and dislikes, and also find areas for improvement. Within the survey, tenants are allowed to leave responses and feedback regarding their experience. Top feedback from tenants included their appreciation for the team's quick responsiveness to needs, availability to take phone calls, timeliness of regular check-ins, and friendliness when property management help was needed.

