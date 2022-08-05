Viking Shield Trusts expands its play-2-earn library by adding Eternal Brawl.

Melbourne, Australia, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The romp Eternal Brawl is an exceptional, beguiling, and enriching development. Eternal Brawl generates the real money-making machine. Its GameFi features combine cryptocurrency, blockchain, NFTs, and game mechanics with the Play-to-earn business model to create a virtual world where users may participate and earn money.







The characters and cards of Eternal Brawl are all well-known historical individuals, but the most telling details are the characters' abilities. Each character in the game has a unique skill that corresponds to the historical character's persona, activities, strengths, weaknesses, manner of death, and historical events they took part in. The role of Eternal Brawl has the following modes:

Brawl Mode

The feature has five players in this mode, including 1 King, 1 Knight, 1 Careerist, and 2 Rebels. King and Knights win if all Rebels & Careerists die. Rebels win if King dies. Spy Careerist wins if everyone else dies (can play Careerist as working together or the last man standing).

Classic Mode

In this mode, they have eight players, including 1 King, 2 Knights, 1 Careerist, and 4 Rebels. King and Knights win if all Rebels & Careerists die. Rebels win if King dies. Spy Careerist wins if everyone else dies (can play Careerist as working together or the last man standing).

Happy Mode

In this mode, they have three players, including 1 King and 2 Rebels. King wins if all Rebels die. Rebels win if King dies.

Rank Mode

In this mode, the company has four players, including 1 King, 1 Knight, and 2 Rebels. King and Knights win if all Rebels die. Rebels win if King dies.

Heroes (Game characters)

Eternal Brawl is a card game featuring well-known characters from all over the world and different genres, such as Zeus, Odin, Ieyasu Tokugawa, Loki, Medusa, Genghis Khan, and even DogeCoin, among others. These cards and characters are famous figures, with the characters' powers being the most striking. Each character in the game has a unique skill corresponding to the historical figure's persona, pursuits, strengths and weaknesses, manner of passing, and extraordinary experiences.

The Heroes category includes:

Demon

God

Monster

Terran

Summoning Stones

For a better gaming experience and a more significant advantage of winning, players must purchase an in-game asset called Summoning Stone which can be viewed and sold directly at OPEN SEA after successfully mint. Summoning Stones can be used to summon rare heroes, legendary skins, and unique Zodiac pets. Zodiacs have treasure hunting abilities, which will continue to provide income. These game props have more cool effects and provide players with additional income.

It is imperative to note that this stone will be sold publicly at an initial price of 0.1 ETH, and it is very affordable and has excellent value perks.

Intending users must visit the following link: eternalbrawl.io for more information.

