ELITE BASKETBALL ACADEMY PROLIFIC PREP JOINS BOOSTA TRAINING IN THE HIGH SCHOOL’S FIRST NIL PARTNERSHIP

Long Beach, CA, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boosta Training has signed a multi-year partnership with Prolific Prep, the first of its kind basketball college-preparatory academy founded in 2014, as an official Boosta partner. The partnership will enable Prolific Prep to bring exclusive training content and personalized feedback to athletes of all levels through the subscription-based Boosta platform.

The partnership brings Boosta’s proprietary platform to elite high school basketball for the first time. Available on iOS and Android, Boosta has a content library of over 500 step-by-step video lessons across soccer, basketball and golf that give subscribers unlimited 1-to-1 access to mentors whenever and wherever it best suits their schedules.

“Prolific Prep’s partnership with Boosta provides players at all levels with a wealth of insight into what it takes to be a Prolific Prep student-athlete.” said Miles Jordan, NIL Director for Prolific Prep. “The new world of the NIL has opened up exciting opportunities for our program to generate revenue and connect deeper with our fans. As we head into the 2022-23 elite high school season, we are excited to share Prolific-proven training methods with Boosta’s expanding subscriber base.”

“As someone who fell in love with basketball at a young age, we could not be more excited to partner with Prolific Prep and their incredible program,” said Boosta

Co-Founder Shelby Erickson. “Since inception, our goal with Boosta has been to provide world-class mentors a cutting-edge training tool. Giving players all over the world the opportunity to train 1-to-1 with Prolific Prep is going to have a HUGE impact on the game!”

Prolific Prep joins an impressive list of professional basketball trainers currently on Boosta Training, which currently includes:

BriAnna Joy Garza (aka Shooters Shoot), Boosta’s first basketball trainer and Head of Instructional Design. BriAnna has a Master of Science in Sports and Performance Psychology from the University of North Texas, as well as a Master of Education, Instructional Design from Baker University.

Chris Hyppa (CHB Training), a highly-sought after skills development coach, Chris trains thousands of players of all ages each year across the country including professional players, and current high-level college high school and youth athletes. He has run camps all over China, and works with professional teams in South Korea. Chris also works in conjunction with local YMCA, Boy’s and Girl’s Clubs, and recreational programs to mentor and provide leadership to youth in his hometown of Tacoma, WA.

Torin Dorn (Speak Victory), professional basketball player, skills trainer and mindset coach. Torin played four years at NC State and recently joined the Wolfpack basketball program as a graduate assistant .

Ben Bellucci (BBA315), has strategically designed a training philosophy that is simple yet innovative. BBA has developed players of all ages ranging from kindergarten all the way to the NBA level. Ben is a Certified Personal Trainer (AFPA Certified), Sports Metric Specialist (ACL Knee Prevention), and Certified Nutritionist (AFPA). He’s also Virtus trained, CPR trained, and First Aid trained.

With mentorship at the core of its purpose-driven vision, Boosta has recruited a world-class team including former executives with experience from Nike, Beats, Apple, and IBM and advisors from Pandora, Walt Disney Co., NCAA, MLS, and US Soccer.

To access, download the Boosta Training app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store: https://boosta.app.link/download

About BOOSTA TRAINING

Boosta is a subscription-based platform that scales human connection through a simple step-by-step system that efficiently guides effective 1-to-1 learning. The easy-to-use platform brings a new level of accessibility to proven mentors and programs within sports, focusing initially on soccer. The larger vision for Boosta includes making an impact far beyond sports & physical health, to include skills across a broad spectrum of learning that reinforce emotional, cognitive and social well-being. Learn more about Boosta at www.boostatraining.com.

About PROLIFIC PREP:

Founded in Northern California in 2014, Prolific Prep is the first of its kind basketball academy. Prolific Prep provides a unique opportunity for serious student-athletes to be immersed in an environment of unmatched basketball training accompanied by accredited high school academics with its educational partner, Napa Christian. Prolific Prep provides a college-preparatory education on and off the basketball court while transforming the athlete in reaching, as well as exceeding, his fullest potential. Prolific Prep includes a highly qualified staff and offers the opportunity for top players who compete with accomplished international level athletes, a unique fusion that provides an unparalleled competitive advantage. Learn more about Prolific Prep at www.prolificprep.org

