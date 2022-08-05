Notification regarding change in the composition of the Management Boards at AKROPOLIS Group, UAB subsidiary companies SIA "Delta Property" and SIA "M257"

English Lithuanian

On 5th August, 2022 the sole shareholders of AKROPOLIS GROUP, UAB (the Issuer) subsidiary companies SIA "Delta Property" (directly controlled by the Issuer) and SIA "M257" (indirectly controlled by the Issuer), which are Guarantors in respect of the Notes, adopted decisions that changed the composition of the Management Boards of these companies. After the changes, the Management Board of SIA "Delta Property" will consist of Violeta Tvarijonienė, Zane Kaktina and Manfredas Dargužis, and SIA "M257" - Violeta Tvarijonienė, Manfredas Dargužis and Valdis Portnajs. By decisions of the same day, the Management Boards of these companies elected Violeta Tvarijonienė as the chair of the Management Board. In order to implement these changes and unify management practices in companies, the decisions regarding the amendment of the Articles of Association of these companies were adopted as well. The updated Articles of Association of SIA “Delta Property” and SIA “M257” will be published on the Issuer’s website, as soon they will be registered.





For more information:



Dominykas Mertinas

Head of Marketing and Communication Department

AKROPOLIS GROUP, UAB

+370 64027001

dominykas.mertinas@akropolis.lt