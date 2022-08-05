Orthopedic Fracture Repairing Implants for Osteoporosis Market to Attracts Profitable Prospects due to Rising Number of Road Accidents and Bone-related Disorders, Notes TMR Review

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global orthopedic fracture repairing implants for osteoporosis market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period, 2022 -2031, according to the insights on the orthopedic fracture repairing implants for osteoporosis by Transparency Market Research (TMR).



The popularity of biodegradable implants is being increasing in the recent years, note researchers of a TMR review on the orthopedic fracture repairing implants for osteoporosis market. Furthermore, the adoption of biodegradable implants is expected to increase in the forthcoming years owing to the ability of these devices to offer essential mechanical function for the reconstruction of tissue.

The use of bisphosphonates is likely to increase in the forthcoming years as they assist in slowing down or stopping the progression of osteoporosis, note researchers of a TMR study on the orthopedic fracture repairing implants for osteoporosis market. Moreover, the market is also expected to experience a rise in the use of bisphosphonates in the treatment of several cancer types causing bone damage.

Orthopedic Fracture Repairing Implants for Osteoporosis Market: Key Findings

The incidences of serious bone injuries are being increasing among amateur as well as professional sportspersons across the globe. This factor is fueling the demand opportunities in the orthopedic fracture repairing implants for osteoporosis market. This aside, the need for osteoporosis treatment solutions is being increasing in the recent years owing to a rise in the prevalence of different types of bone disorders globally together with a surge in the number of worldwide road accidents. These factors, in turn, are driving the sales growth in the market, notes the global market study on orthopedic fracture repairing implants for osteoporosis market by TMR.

Leading players operating in the global orthopedic fracture repairing implants for osteoporosis market are focusing on the advancing the quality of their surgical implants and processes in order to achieve faster recovery and improved treatment to the patients. Hence, they are seen investing heavily in R&Ds. Such initiatives are anticipated to result into prominent growth opportunities in the global market during the forecast period. Hence, the market value of the orthopedic fracture repairing implants for osteoporosis market is prognosticated to surpass US$ 4.8 Bn by the end of 2031.

Orthopedic Fracture Repairing Implants for Osteoporosis Market: Growth Boosters

Surge in the number of osteoporosis surgical procedures globally is fueling the sales growth in the orthopedic fracture repairing implants for osteoporosis market

Increase in the number of road accidents globally is creating sizable business opportunities in the market

Orthopedic Fracture Repairing Implants for Osteoporosis Market: Regional Analysis

The orthopedic fracture repairing implants for osteoporosis market in North America is estimated to gain sizable business opportunities during the forecast period owing to many factors including a rise in the adoption of next-gen implants and surgical products in the region

The Europe orthopedic fracture repairing implants for osteoporosis market is projected to attract notable growth opportunities in the forthcoming years owing to increase in the prevalence of fragility fracture in the region, notes orthopedic fracture repairing implants for osteoporosis market outlook by TMR

Orthopedic Fracture Repairing Implants for Osteoporosis Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

Smith & Nephew plc

DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

Medicalplastic s.r.l.



Orthopedic Fracture Repairing Implants for Osteoporosis Market Segmentation

Product External Fixations Ilizarov Apparatus Taylor Spatial Frame Others Internal Fixations Intramedullary (IM) Nails Bone Plates & Screws Biological Bone Graft Substitutes Synthetic Bone Graft Substitutes Others

End-user Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) Clinics Others



Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



