Talisman Casualty Insurance Company Shares Information About Their Services

Las Vegas, Nevada-based Talisman Casualty Insurance Company is reaching out to the wider community to share information about the range of services they offer. Talisman Casualty Insurance Company is a specialized insurance company that provides its clients with an alternative risk transfer option for liability and property insurance.

A representative for Talisman Casualty Insurance Company says, “If you are looking for a world-class insurance company, Talisman Casualty is here for you. We are one of the leading insurance providers for anyone who wants alternative risk transfer options that are refined, sophisticated and in line with modern standards. We are able to provide that and cater to each unique situation our clients face with our captive insurance setup. Our policies and bonds are duly licensed, regulated, and authorized insurance transactions governed by the laws of the state of Nevada.”

Talisman’s main service is captive insurance. Captive insurance is a unique kind of insurance where an insurance business is created that is completely controlled and owned by its own insureds. As the company explains, the purpose of captive insurance is to insure the risks of its owners. Under the captive model, insured companies are able to benefit from the underwriting profits of the captive insurer.

When properly structured and managed, captive insurance can actually provide lower premiums and expand capacity where it is needed. Additionally, some risk that may be considered uninsurable can work within a captive by providing participants and their sponsors' with direct access to reinsurance markets. Captive insurance models also provide flexibility, efficiency, and more control to the insureds. Captive insurance can be set up (and disbanded) relatively quickly, and sophisticated insureds no longer have to pay premiums based on non-correlated factors of the market — and they can allow their own risk management efforts to be rewarded with pricing that reflects better experience.

The company also uses claims technology that substantially boosts the efficiency of the claims process because it can be streamlined within the cell, providing participants a high level of service. Participants in the cell captive are owners, and the close relationship between the insured participant and claims professionals allows quicker response and resolution to claims which could lead to litigation.

In addition to captive insurance, Talisman Casualty Insurance Company also offers additional programs such as a Surety Program, Pet Professional Coverage and Marine Program. Across all their services, the company promises high-quality service. Learn more at the following link: Talisman Casualty Suit.

Talisman Casualty Insurance Company’s representative says, “Taking control of your insurance experience means expecting the service that managing the most critical parts of your business risk deserves, and we are here to deliver. From the initial consultation, you have with us, through the setting up of the captive insurance and all the way till you are done with our services, you will be working directly with a representative of Talisman Casualty who will guide your team through the whole process. We take great pains to ensure that the customer service we provide is tailor-made for your needs.”

Talisman Casualty Insurance Company also boasts a highly experienced team. With industry veterans who have vast years of experience, the Talisman Casualty team is one that is committed to delivering excellent results. Each client can pick and choose what type of coverage and they can tailor a policy to meet their specific insurance needs. Thus, insureds are completely in control of the process throughout because they will have direct access to a qualified representative at all times.

Talisman Casualty Insurance Company is proud to say that it has a proven track record of success as a captive premium insurer, with over 7,000 captives licensed worldwide and a staggering $55 billion of global captive premium. Within Nevada, where Talisman Casualty Insurance Company operates, the company has over 204 captives licensed and over $4 billion in captive premium.





Those who want to learn more about Talisman Casualty Insurance Company and the various services they provide can find more information on the company’s website. The company encourages interested parties to get in touch with their representatives directly via email or phone. Alternatively, they can also be reached through the contact form on their website. Talisman Casualty Insurance Company additionally maintains a presence on Facebook, and social media users are welcome to connect with the team here.

