Greene Concepts Donates a Truckload of Bottled Water to Jackson, KY to Support Local Residents Following Intense Flooding and High Temperatures

Marion, North Carolina, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is pleased to announce that the company has donated an entire truckload of BE WATERTM to Jackson, Kentucky to support rural residents in the surrounding areas affected by the recent flooding who have yet to receive aid.

Greene Concepts has sent a truckload of BE WATER (1,540 cases or 36,960 bottles) to the First Church of God in Jackson, Kentucky for distribution amongst the area’s residents still in need of supplies. The truckload of Be Water arrived on Thursday 8/4/22. NBC News announced in an August 1, 2022 article that the flooding has claimed the lives of at least 37 individuals because of the overwhelming rainfall that recently deluged the area.

The “1000 Year Flood”, called by The Weather Channel , delivered a record level river peak of 43.47’ in the City of Jackson, the county seat of Breathitt County. The annual average North Fork Kentucky River level for Jackson is 3.78’ with a flood level of barrier of 29’. The BE WATER donation is being distributed throughout Breathitt County and the Perry community of Buckhorn. In addition to an abundance of donations, the military-based assistance has been enormous.

“This is one of the most devastating deadly floods that we have seen in our history. These are proud, hardworking folks that just lost it all, and maybe even lost someone they love. The least we can do as human beings, as people of faith and values, is to give and do what we can to get them back on their feet,” says Governor of Kentucky Andy Beshear.

Jeff Noble, County Judge Executive shares, “I’ve been through some disasters, but I have not been through a disaster that even compares to this. It’s a war zone. Communities with no homes. I mean, not even a sign of a structure. You see a piece of a roof here and see more items on the road to do with a house than you do where their houses were once at.”

Amy McNally, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, notes, “We are very grateful for the opportunity to donate BE WATER to the people of Breathitt County, so that it may be delivered to the county’s most rural residents who have yet to receive potable water. In addition to the 37 lives lost, and many others unaccounted for, the state also lost approximately 440 homes, which equates to over 31 square miles of families that have had their homes destroyed. While nothing can replace the lives lost in this tragedy, we want to do our small part in helping Kentucky residents that have been tremendously impacted.”

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, “We understand the urgency to assist those in peril and importance of getting our bottled water into their hands as quickly as possible. Many people had no advance warning of the floods, nor had any evacuation routes from the rising floodwaters. The people who reside there are proud patriots; in fact, Breathitt County is historically known as the only County in the United States to 100% volunteer for World War I and World War II.”

Lenny Greene continues, “Mayor of Jackson, Laura Thomas, is working tirelessly to provide aid to citizens in distress, and her immediate action and resilient spirit is a testament to the Kentuckian strength. It is our hope that our donation is a catalyst for others to also support the eastern Kentucky region whose residents have suffered during this unimaginable calamity. Kentucky, we are here for you.”

Due to the overwhelming in-kind donations still being processed, volunteer organizations are asking for monetary donations to support the work being done in Breathitt County. Please consider donating to the Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief where all proceeds will go towards room and board for the volunteer teams and other relief efforts helping those impacted by the deadly flood.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. ( http://www.greeneconcepts.com ) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company’s flagship product, BE WATER , is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts’ beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from seven spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

About Breathitt County, Kentucky

Breathitt County is a county in the eastern Appalachian portion of the U.S. state of Kentucky . As of the 2010 United States Census , the population was 13,878. Its county seat is Jackson . The county was formed in 1839 and was named for John Breathitt , who was Governor of Kentucky from 1832 to 1834. According to the United States Census Bureau , the county has a total area of 495 square miles (1,280 km2), of which 492 square miles (1,270 km2) is land and 2.9 square miles (7.5 km2) (0.6%) is water. The North and Middle Forks of the Kentucky River pass through the county as the main water drainages.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

