Embily Launches a Crypto Card Referral Program.

Tallinn, Estonia, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embily crypto bank cards provider is delighted to announce the launch of a new referral program. Anyone can now invite their friends to join the Embily community and be eligible to get rewards, with both sides being granted - the affiliate and the referred person.

Bonuses for referrals are 30 Euros for inviting users and 10 Euros for invitees. The bonus will be paid right after the referrals spend their first 100 Euros. There is no need to hold any tokens.

The referral program provides payments in Euro which are then directed to the customer’s tethered Embily account. In addition to the welcome bonuses, the invitees will also receive the virtual crypto bank card for free. For the plastic card users will only pay for the shipping fee.

For now, Embily’s crypto bank cards are available only for residents of Europe, the United Kingdom, and immigrants from Ukraine to Europe. However, anyone can get the referral link and receive rewards for invites after completing registration on the website.

To join the referral program, follow the LINK on the Embily official website to receive a referral code or link.

The Embily crypto bank card service intends to significantly expand its geographic reach in 2022 by entering the markets of Singapore and the United States through a partnership with VISA corp.

Media Contact:



Company Name: Embily

Email: elena@embily.com

Website: https://embily.com/

City: Tallinn

Country: Estonia

There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation.

Newsroom: abrelease.submitmypressrelease.com

Attachment