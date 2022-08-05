Tate Token BNB Announces Public Launch of First Post2Earn protocol on the new Crypto Academy DAPP

London, UK, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The first Post2Earn marketing incentive supporting a token powered by BNB where users can post on social media and earn tokens depending on the statistics of their content. Crypto Academy will not limit members to solely the Post2Earn protocol. Crypto Academy will also offer members other opportunities to make money through courses, forums, freelance work opportunities and eventually podcasts to live seminars and lectures on only the most lucrative money-making topics.







The ‘connect’ functionality on the DAPP will be open up to users upon launch who seek to unlock the treasure-chest of Crypto Academy. The key goal of Crypto Academy is to provide a sleek and easy-to-use user-interface which prioritizes itself on making members as much money as possible outside of Tate Token gains.

"We extremely excited for the launch of Tate Token and Crypto Academy to witness together the limitless potential of what individuals can achieve through Tate Token and the resources and further opportunities provided by Crypto Academy," says Founder and CEO, @gentledev. "With Crypto Academy, we are expanding what users can do and we are proud to announce the Post2Earn protocol which will be a niche strategy in the space giving us immense potential and marketing leverage. Furthermore, Post2Earn is only a fraction of what Crypto Academy can offer!”

How will this be funded is probably the main thing on your mind thus far. We will do so with a 7% buy and sell taxes on $TOPG of which 3% will be used to cover the Post2Earn protocol, 3% for the out-of-affiliate marketing and development of Crypto Academy, and finally 1% into liquidity.

Summary of Tate Token and Crypto Academy

Tate Token $TOPG is the latest and most relevant token on the BNB network implementing a check-mate marketing strategy (Post2Earn) through Crypto Academy that gives Tate Token the potential to explode as extraordinarily as the Tate Brother’s rise to fame on social media.

Website: https://tatetoken.net/



Twitter: https://twitter.com/TateTokenBSC



Contact Person Name: James Szie

Email: Contact (at) Tatetoken.net

Reddit: www.reddit.com/user/tatetokenbsc



Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1I_hqaVVckDijz_GzUcA7oYV5GDZ3npPr/view





