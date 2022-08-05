Sunwing customers can discover the best of South America in San Andrés, now available to book in Canada

English French

Vacationers can enjoy laidback Colombian getaways with Decameron this winter



TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This winter, Sunwing is inviting Canadians to discover San Andrés, a brand-new destination for the tour operator offering vacationers the quintessential island paradise off the coast of Nicaragua in the Caribbean Sea. Available to book now, San Andrés is well-known to travellers in Colombia for its rich culture, white-sand beaches, coconut palms, year-round summer weather and some of the best diving conditions in the world, with easy access to restaurants and bars in town for local flavour.

Plus, Canadian customers can now enjoy the full all inclusive vacation experience in San Andrés with Decameron All Inclusive Hotels & Resorts, the only resort brand offered through Sunwing on the island with six properties within minutes of the Caribbean Sea, downtown San Andrés and the airport.

“To continue offering Canadians more opportunities to vacation to paradise under our wing, we’re thrilled to be adding more diverse destinations to our lineup that our customers can book this winter, including San Andrés in Colombia,” says Lyne Chayer, General Manager, Sunwing Vacations Québec. “With beautiful beaches, natural cays that are great for diving and snorkelling, sunny skies and welcoming people, plus access to six Decameron properties offering an intimate resort getaway, we’re excited for our customers to experience the richness of Colombia in this beach destination this winter, and share in our love of San Andrés.”

With multiple cays, sandbanks and greenspace to explore, San Andrés is a hub for nature lovers. Sunseekers can discover the popular shores of Playa Spratt Bight, while ocean lovers will find a true paradise for underwater adventures in the “Sea of Seven Colours” with nearly 40 diving sites and well-preserved coral reefs. Plus, Botanic Gardens is a sprawling space in the island’s centre where the vegetation dates back to the dinosaur era.

San Andrés is also home to an incredible multicultural community blending Anglo-Caribbean Raizal and Colombian cultures with local restaurants, bars and boutique shops with authentic Colombian keepsakes.

As an untouched paradise and exciting new ground for Sunwing customers, travellers can book their getaways at six Decameron properties on the island, including Decameron Marazul, Decameron Maryland, Decameron Aquarium, Decameron San Luis, Decameron Los Delfines and Decameron Isleno, ideal choices for the ultimate laidback escape.

Customers can expect the same variety of amenities and services with Decameron in San Andrés that the brand is known for in the other popular destinations it serves, including Mexico, Jamaica and Panama. Families can soak up the sun by the pool or the beach or adventure the seas together during resort-offered water sport activities like kayaking, windsurfing and snorkelling, plus mini scuba diving courses in the pool. Couples can find their zen with soothing face and body treatments at the spa on property or relax by the beach bar with a drink in hand, while groups will love the variety of dining options and á la carte restaurants with international favourites, revel in day-to-night entertainment or take advantage of modern accommodations that suit their group’s needs.

Sunwing customers can book San Andrés today for travel starting December 14, 2022 with a direct flight from Montréal on Wednesdays, with the potential to add more for the winter season as customer demand evolves.

For even more peace of mind, customers can purchase one of Sunwing’s comprehensive travel coverage options ahead of their winter getaways.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from airports across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.

For more information:

Melanie Anne Filipp

Director, Corporate Communications & Media Relations

Sunwing Travel Group

1-800-387-5602 | media@sunwing.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b5c0f920-a361-4b9c-ab00-d01c28f18567