J.P. Morgan Private Bank to be Presenting Sponsor for the Audrain Tour d’Elegance

Newport, Rhode Island, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week is pleased to announce that J.P. Morgan Private Bank has secured the exclusive naming rights as the presenting sponsor for the Audrain Tour d’Elegance. The name of the event going forward will be known as The Audrain Tour d’Elegance presented by J.P. Morgan Private Bank. The Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week is a four-day celebration of automotive excellence, luxury, and sport and will take place this year on September 29 through October 2.

As part of the agreement, a special J.P. Morgan Private Bank award will be presented at the drivers’ lunch at the landmark Newport restaurant, LaForge, at the conclusion of the Tour. On Sunday, J.P. Morgan Private Bank will also be sponsoring the Ferrari class at the prestigious Audrain Newport Concours d’Elegance. The J.P. Morgan Private Bank logo will also appear prominently on all of the vintage cars participating in the Tour.

The Audrain Tour d’Elegance presented by J.P. Morgan Private Bank is a scenic drive for all of the cars that are participating in the Audrain Newport Concours d’Elegance. The tour begins Saturday morning at Second Beach in Newport and winds its way through Aquidneck Island, Tiverton and Little Compton, finishing on and historic Bellevue Avenue in Newport.

“We are thrilled to be a presenting sponsor and partner of the Audrain Tour d’Elegance,” said Andy Goldberg, Head of Passion & Pursuits Advisory at J.P. Morgan Private Bank. “This partnership embodies J.P. Morgan’s dedication to creating unique experiences for our clients, and to helping some of the world’s most significant collectors to protect their passions by realizing the full potential their wealth creates. We look forward to sharing that with our guests in Newport this year.”

“We are excited about our new relationship with J.P. Morgan Private Bank and are looking forward to sharing with them what we believe is one of the unparalleled automotive events of the year,” said Audrain CEO, Donald Osborne. “It is a great opportunity to actually see and hear historic cars while taking in the beautiful and picturesque settings Newport has to offer.”

About J.P. Morgan Private Bank

J.P. Morgan Private Bank provides customized financial advice to help wealthy clients and their families achieve their goals through an elevated experience. Clients of the Private Bank work with dedicated teams of specialists that bring their investments and financial assets together into one comprehensive strategy, leveraging the global resources of J.P. Morgan across planning, investing, lending, banking, philanthropy, family office management, fiduciary services, special advisory services and more. The Private Bank oversees more than $1.7 trillion in client assets globally. More information about J.P. Morgan Private Bank is available atprivatebank.jpmorgan.com/.

About the Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week

The annual Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week celebrates the diversity, elegance, and timelessness of classic and modern vehicles and the people who bond with them. With a week’s worth of incredible car showcases, alongside a plethora of fun gatherings, seminars, and other luxurious events, the Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week is sure to entertain, with all events leading up to the finale of the week, the Concours d’Elegance. The Concours d'Elegance features multiple classes of meticulously cared for cars that have had a significant impact on automotive history.

