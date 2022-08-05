EASY ENERGY FINANCE, INC. ANNOUNCES THAT THE EASY ENERGY CLIMATE TOKEN ℠ IS NOW AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE PURCHASE

Mankato, MN, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Easy Energy Finance, Inc. announces that it has just released for sale the Easy Energy Climate Token℠ security to provide end user operating leases to its thousands of potential end user customers who desire to install modern Modular Technologies that help mitigate climate change, purify water, and produce much needed Liquid Microbial Fertilizer to help reduce the imminent increase in world starvation - as recently forecasted by the United Nations.

Easy Energy Finance, Inc. (EEF) will raise capital, via the sale of asset backed, dividend yielding, security tokens administered and brokered by Securitize Markets, a registered Broker-Dealer and FINRA/SIPC member. The initial planned raise will be $100 million dollars. EEF will then purchase modular systems from both Easy Energy Systems, Inc. and the recently formed Easy Modular Manufacturing, Inc., a wholly owned Minnesota subsidiary of the publicly traded Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. (OTC: DUTV)

Common shareholders of the two technology manufacturing companies are expected to realize increased value from the increasing revenue and profits made possible by the expected significant higher levels of sales made possible as a result of this unique end customer financing tool.

A variety of different modular systems will then be leased to end user customers via an operating lease with token holder investors sharing in a dividend realized from approximately 45% of the net operating profit of every deployed system – not just until the system is paid for – but for the entire life of the machine.

While the companies have many technologies relating to helping solve the problems of climate change, the first focus will be funding the sale/lease of the companies’ modular “Easy Fen Liquid Microbe Fertilizer” and also the “Nano Void Water Purification” systems.

The reason for this focus is to ramp up the company’s goal to immediately help solve the global food starvation and water shortage crisis impacting the world today!

Easy Energy Finance is creating a security token family…the Easy Energy Climate Token℠. Tokens will be initially priced at $100 each with minimum of $5,000 per investor. As the securities will be issued, at this time, via a Sec Reg (D) exemption, accredited USA investors will be accepted and approved foreign investors may participate via the Sec Reg(S) exemption. Unlike most blockchain investments, the Easy Energy Climate Tokens℠ are a traditional digitized security backed by an actual “physical asset” and reliable profit-sharing arrangements.

All investment activities have been set up to occur online via the site: www.easyenergyfinance.com

As a result of the Easy Energy Climate Token℠, now rural villages and agricultural co-ops around the world will be able to immediately lease the factory built, mass produced, modular systems to help solve the needs impacting their own local communities while creating the many value added, critically needed products that THEY require. Due to their remote locations and smaller sized projects, these rural communities and agricultural farm coops are often not able to obtain traditional bank debt or venture capital (VC) funding.

Thus, we have created the Easy Energy Climate Token℠ with the goal of creating an innovative, online method for investors around the world to help partner and participate…not just in a “charitable sense” …but in a fashion that allows for the individual investors to then also “share” in any potential wealth creation.

All modular systems will be monitored via a “central command center” that will both optimize their operation, but also potentially deactivate any system where shared net revenue payments do not occur in a timely fashion. Thus, instead of the transaction being a financing lease, it is more of a “partnership operating lease” whereby Easy Energy Systems, Inc. will be able to monitor and optimize remotely via the internet the expected hundreds to even thousands of remote operating modular systems converting waste or cleaning water in remote villages around the world. As the patented shipping container sized modules are easily transported, they will be mass produced on assembly lines in US factories where they can then be rapidly shipped and installed to remote locations. In the event any system becomes no longer profitably, it can simply be easily removed and transported to a more profitable operating location.

The website: www.easyenergyfinance.com now has the “Buy Easy Energy Climate Token℠” button live!

“As the world witnesses climate change, depleting natural resources, shortage of clean water, and a pending food/fertilizer crisis, we are building reliable and financially viable solutions to fight them all…while simultaneously benefitting our investors,” states Bill Bliler, Investor Relations Manager for Easy Energy Finance.

About Easy Energy Systems, Inc.:

Easy Energy Systems, Inc. (EES) is working to become a formidable presence in the green solutions marketplace. Mark Gaalswyk is currently the CEO of all three companies and EES is planning to merge in the coming months with the publicly traded Digital Utilities Ventures, OTC: DUTV. The companies understand the significance of progressing from conventional assets to inexhaustible sources that produce no ozone harming greenhouse gas emissions from petroleum by-products and lessen air contaminants. Enhancing green solutions such as in energy supply and lessening reliance on imported fuels will assist with economic development by increasing occupations in manufacturing, assembling, and more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute ''forward-looking'' statements, usually containing the words ''believe,'' ''estimate,'' ''project,'' ''expect'' or similar expressions. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, acceptance of the Company's current and future products and services in the marketplace, the ability of the Company to develop effective new products and receive regulatory approvals of such products, competitive factors, dependence upon third-party vendors, and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

For information on Easy Energy Systems, Inc.: www.easyenergysystems.com

For information or to Purchase the Easy Energy Climate Token from Easy Energy Finance, Inc www.easyenergyfinance.com

For more information, please contact:

Bill Bliler

Investor Relations Manager

Billbliler@easyenergyfinance.com

SOURCE : Easy Energy Systems, Inc.

