Son of Doge launches its new platform, Utilium serving as a warehouse for most utilities.

HOFFMAN ESTATES, ILLINOIS, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Son of Doge (SOD) is a dog-meme coin launched on the Binance smart chain (BSC) network on the 4th of January 2022. SOD is a community-driven project that aims to innovate the BSC space. In the latest expansion, the company has launched its platform, Utilium, which will serve as a warehouse for most of its utilities.

Utilium is a one-stop shop for all your crypto needs. It has a Launchpad, an NFT marketplace, an e-commerce store, and a branding service covering everything from development to marketing new projects.







If intending crypto enthusiasts want to launch a project, they can use SOD's Launchpad alongside its marketing services to help promote their project. Therefore, Utilium is called a one-stop shop: it is a place where users can solve all their crypto needs with just a few clicks. The most impactful aspect of the Launchpad is the seamless process it offers people. There are many scams and swindlers in the space, so having a trusted company registered to run their essential errands is a plus.

SOD has worked and continues to work on releasing a variety of utilities. SOD is working on developing and building utilities to solve real-world problems. SOD experienced massive growth in its first launch, where it achieved an incredible increase in market capitalization to 7,000%. It brought about the need to adjust its smart contract and structure to become a more solid project. SOD had to migrate to another smart contract due to these restructurings. SOD is now a limited liability company (LLC) registered in Canada.

In addition to that, SOD recently purchased a 30-gold plot on the TCG Metaverse World. The purchase of these plots by SOD will allow the team to establish its goal of developing innovative gaming and fun activities for the company. On July 8th-10th, SOD will attend the TCG World Crypto Metaverse event. The team will receive a booth as well as VIP access.

To increase SOD exposure in the space, the SOD team has applied to a tier-2 exchange. The team also intends to list on a tier-1 exchange (one of the top ten exchanges) soon. The benefit of listing cannot be overstated, as a significant transaction volume will be generated when the team eventually lists.

SOD has implemented the burn system, which involves sending a certain amount of tokens to a dead wallet. It will help reduce the number of tokens in circulation, increase demand and, of course, the token's price. SOD has burned 10% of its circulating supply and burns a certain percentage every week.

The decision to purchase a SOD coin is entirely up to the user. SOD proves to be a great asset in the holder's wallet before the Bullrun begins. It's best to be prepared for it. Intending users must visit the following links to avail of the services or for further information:

