Prospera Energy Inc. Announces Q1 2022 Financial Results

First Quarter 2022 Highlights:

In the first quarter of 2022 PEI continued to optimize wells to increase production while addressing all legacy non-compliance operationally, financially, and environmentally. During this quarter, the corporation successfully realized steady production, continued to reduce legacy liability arrears (property tax, surface lease, trades payable), and raised $1.5 million through two private placements. Overall, PEI continues to improve its financial position and liquidity while positioning the Corporation for accelerated growth and development.

Achieved Revenue of $3.5 million CAD, an increase of 414% from the same period in 2021

Q1 average production rate was net 475 boe/d in Q1 2022, a 200% increase from the same period in 2021 reflecting continued leverage of recent working interest acquisitions

Realized average pricing of $81.07/boe in Q1 2022 vs. $47.22/boe in Q1 2021

Reporting positive operating netback of $1.1 million ($25.21/boe), $10.50/boe after G&A + Interest

Achieved positive EBITDA of $195,590 in Q1 of 2022, up from a negative -$209,276 in the same period of 2021

Raised $1,478,573 through share and convertible debt private placements demonstrating continued ability to improve liquidity and further reduce legacy and ARO liabilities

Completed initial planning, engineering, & procurement of the Saskatchewan horizontal well program; commercial demonstration program was executed in Q2 2022



Operating Income Summary:

Increase (Decrease)

Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Value

%

Average sales volumes: Natural gas (Mcf/d) 46 30 16 52 % Oil and condensate (Bbl/d) 467 153 314 205 % Total Net (Boe/d) 475 158 317 200 % Liquids Composition (percentage) 98 % 97 % 2 % 2 % Average realized prices Natural gas ($/Mcf) 4.40 2.91 1 51 % Oil ($/Bbl) 81.96 48.21 34 70 % Average realized price ($/Boe) 81.07 47.22 34 72 % Operating netback Natural gas 18,052 7,977 10,075 126 % Oil 3,444,996 665,171 2,779,825 418 % Total petroleum and natural gas sales 3,463,047 673,148 2,789,899 414 % Royalties (391,498 ) (44,562 ) (346,936 ) 779 % Operating costs (1,994,809 ) (538,039 ) (1,456,770 ) 271 % Operating netback 1,076,740 90,548 986,192 1089 %

PEI’s Q1 2022 financial information is under the Company’s issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Message to Shareholders

PEI continues to restructure in order to appreciate and stabilize production with safe operating infrastructure and reliable service providers. Legacy arrears and non-compliance optics have been difficult hurdles to overcome. However, PEI restructuring efforts operationally, financially, and environmentally have attributed to establishing an effective relationship with the critical service providers. Year-End 2021 financial audit identified significant internal controls and procedures that are being incorporated as policies, thus, restructuring accounting practices to be prompt, accurate, and reliable in order to be compliant and profitable.

In the second quarter of 2022, PEI has piloted re-entry horizontal to customize the drilling process and the mechanical tweaks to be compatible with the formation characteristics and conditions. The geological and production risks are low due to well control, interpreted 3D seismic, and production history. These pilots will architect the horizontal program to commence PEI’s second development phase to capture the significant remaining reserves. PEI is pleased to announce pilots’ horizontal wells are licenced and have begun executing the test pilot re-entry horizontals to confirm PEI engineering and geological assessments. The pilots will also assist in understanding the scope of the economics of the drilling program. PEI is looking forward to providing the results of the pilots.

About Prospera

Prospera is a public oil and gas exploration, exploitation and development company focusing on conventional oil and gas reservoirs in Western Canada. Prospera will use its experience to develop, acquire, and drill assets with potential for primary and secondary recovery.

