English Finnish

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc, Company Announcement, 8 August 2022 at 10.00 (CEST)

Changes in the BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc’s Management Team



BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc's (BBS) Chief Operating Officer (COO) and member of the Management Team, Hanna Tölli, will take a personal leave from August 8, 2022 to October 23, 2023. Jussi Jukka, who currently works as a production manager at BBS, has been appointed the new Head of Production and member of the Management Team as of August 8, 2022.



For more information:

Ilkka Kangasniemi, CEO,

tel. +35840 7080307, e-mail: ilkka.kangasniemi@bbs-artebone.fi

Certified Advisor:

Nordic Certified Adviser AB, tel. +46 70 551 67 29, info@certifiedadviser.se

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes is a health technology company that started operations in 2003. We have developed a new product for the treatment of severe bone fractures and lumber problems. Our goal is to provide a new generation of medical products for the treatment of bone damage in orthopaedic surgery. In the pharmaceutical sector, development and research requires perseverance and courage to develop new things. We have evidence of this for over 20 years. Our activities are characterised by top expertise, innovation and employees who are enthusiastic and committed to their work. The ARTEBONE ® in the final stages of product development, and we are looking for a CE marking that enables commercialisation in the EU. We are a company in Oulu with a pharmaceutical factory permit in Reisjärvi.

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj:n shares have been listed in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.