Icelandair: Traffic Data July 2022

In July 2022, the number of Icelandair’s passengers continued to increase and was 529 thousand, compared to 219 thousand in July last year and 431 thousand in the previous month this year. The number of passengers was 89% of the July 2019 passenger numbers.

The number of passengers on international flights was 504 thousand compared to 195 thousand in July 2021 and 407 thousand in June this year. The number of passengers to Iceland was 230 thousand and from Iceland 57 thousand. Via passengers were 217 thousand or 43% of the international passengers. On time performance was 64% and was affected by disruptions in the route network that mainly resulted from challenging conditions at international airports. The load factor on international flights was 89.6%, compared to 70.4% in July 2021. Sales and load factor of Saga Premium seats continues to improve from previous years. This record load factor for July is driven by realisation of pent-up demand. It is also a strong indicator of a well-balanced route network, effective revenue management and sales and marketing activities.

The domestic network has recovered well and already reached pre-Covid levels. The number of passengers on domestic flights was close to 25 thousand compared to around 24 thousand in July 2021. The load factor on domestic flights was 74.5% compared to 76.5% in July 2021.

Sold block hours in charter flights increased by 7%. Freight measured in Freight Ton Kilometers decreased by 14% compared to July last year.

Route Network Jul 22 Jul 21 CHG (%) YTD 22 YTD 21 CHG (%) Number of Passengers 529,189 219,419 141% 1,940,988 440,535 341% Load Factor 89.5% 70.4% 19.1 ppt 78.5% 57.5% 21.0 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 1,731.6 906.0 91% 7,038.5 1,819.5 287% Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000) 1,550.6 638.1 143% 5,524.6 1,045.3 428% INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS Jul 22 Jul 21 CHG (%) YTD 22 YTD 21 CHG (%) To market (passengers) 230,253 116,679 97% 819,141 194,610 321% From market (passengers) 57,335 27,674 107% 304,582 59,755 410% Via market (passengers) 216,737 50,872 326% 668,344 68,219 880% Number of Passengers 504,326 195,225 158% 1,792,067 322,584 456% Load Factor 89.6% 70.4% 19.3 ppt 78.5% 57.1% 21.4 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 1,721.9 896.5 92% 6,984.0 1,769.4 295% Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000) 1,543.4 630.8 145% 5,482.2 1,011.0 442% Stage length (KM) 3,073 3,244 -5% 3,069 3,077 0% On-Time-Performance (Arrivals) 63.5% 81.0% -17.5 ppt 71.7% 87.0% -15.3 ppt DOMESTIC FLIGHTS Jul 22 Jul 21 CHG (%) YTD 22 YTD 21 CHG (%) Number of Passengers 24,863 24,194 3% 148,921 117,951 26% Load Factor 74.5% 76.5% -2.0 ppt 77.9% 68.5% 9.3 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 9.7 9.5 2% 54.4 50.1 9% Cargo & Leasing Jul 22 Jul 21 CHG (%) YTD 22 YTD 21 CHG (%) Sold Block Hours - Leasing 1,348 1,261 7% 8,069 7,980 1% Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000) 9,249 10,736 -14% 78,430 78,588 0% CO2 EMISSIONS Jul 22 Jul 21 CHG (%) YTD 22 YTD 21 CHG (%) Total CO2 emissions tonnes 121,195 66,960 81% 510,200 169,640 201% CO2 emissions per OTK 0.72 0.89 -19% 0.79 1.06 -26%





Contact information



Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandair.is

Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is