Worldwide Geotechnical Engineering & Design Software Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players Bentley Systems, GeoStructures, Deep Excavation & Others

The Global Geotechnical Engineering & Design Software Market is projected to reach USD 1,748.92 million by 2027 from USD 934.09 million in 2021, at a CAGR 11.01% during the forecast period.



Market Statistics:

The Americas Geotechnical Engineering & Design Software Market size was estimated at USD 408.00 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 448.98 million in 2022, at a CAGR 10.84% to reach USD 756.83 million by 2027.

The Asia-Pacific Geotechnical Engineering & Design Software Market size was estimated at USD 221.14 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 246.80 million in 2022, at a CAGR 11.35% to reach USD 421.71 million by 2027.

The Europe, Middle East & Africa Geotechnical Engineering & Design Software Market size was estimated at USD 304.94 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 336.98 million in 2022, at a CAGR 11.00% to reach USD 570.37 million by 2027.

Market Segmentation



Platform:

App-based

Web-based

End User:

Commercial

Industrial

Infrastructure

Residential

Application:

Excavation Design

Settlement Analysis

Shallow and Deep Foundations

Tunnels and Shafts

Walls and Gabions

Region

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Market Overview



4. Americas Geotechnical Engineering & Design Software Market



5. Asia-Pacific Geotechnical Engineering & Design Software Market



6. Europe, Middle East & Africa Geotechnical Engineering & Design Software Market



7. Company Usability Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Arup Group Limited

Autodesk, Inc.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated

Canary Systems, Inc.

Dataforensics, LLC

Daystar Software, Inc.

DC-Software Doster & Christmann GmbH

Deep Excavation LLC

Enercalc, Inc.

Ensoft, Inc.

Fine spol. s r.o.

Geocomp Corporation

GeoStructures, Inc.

Itasca International Inc.

Keller Group PLC

Nova Metrix LLC

Novo Tech Software Ltd.

Prokon Software Consultant (Pty) Ltd.

Rocscience, Inc.

Sisgeo S.r.l.

SoilStructure Software, Inc.

Southern IT Ltd.

