Worldwide Geotechnical Engineering & Design Software Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players Bentley Systems, GeoStructures, Deep Excavation & Others

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Geotechnical Engineering & Design Software Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Geotechnical Engineering & Design Software Market is projected to reach USD 1,748.92 million by 2027 from USD 934.09 million in 2021, at a CAGR 11.01% during the forecast period.

Market Statistics:

  • The Americas Geotechnical Engineering & Design Software Market size was estimated at USD 408.00 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 448.98 million in 2022, at a CAGR 10.84% to reach USD 756.83 million by 2027.
  • The Asia-Pacific Geotechnical Engineering & Design Software Market size was estimated at USD 221.14 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 246.80 million in 2022, at a CAGR 11.35% to reach USD 421.71 million by 2027.
  • The Europe, Middle East & Africa Geotechnical Engineering & Design Software Market size was estimated at USD 304.94 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 336.98 million in 2022, at a CAGR 11.00% to reach USD 570.37 million by 2027.

Market Segmentation

Platform:

  • App-based
  • Web-based

End User:

  • Commercial
  • Industrial
  • Infrastructure
  • Residential

Application:

  • Excavation Design
  • Settlement Analysis
  • Shallow and Deep Foundations
  • Tunnels and Shafts
  • Walls and Gabions

Region

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Overview

4. Americas Geotechnical Engineering & Design Software Market

5. Asia-Pacific Geotechnical Engineering & Design Software Market

6. Europe, Middle East & Africa Geotechnical Engineering & Design Software Market

7. Company Usability Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Arup Group Limited
  • Autodesk, Inc.
  • Bentley Systems, Incorporated
  • Canary Systems, Inc.
  • Dataforensics, LLC
  • Daystar Software, Inc.
  • DC-Software Doster & Christmann GmbH
  • Deep Excavation LLC
  • Enercalc, Inc.
  • Ensoft, Inc.
  • Fine spol. s r.o.
  • Geocomp Corporation
  • GeoStructures, Inc.
  • Itasca International Inc.
  • Keller Group PLC
  • Nova Metrix LLC
  • Novo Tech Software Ltd.
  • Prokon Software Consultant (Pty) Ltd.
  • Rocscience, Inc.
  • Sisgeo S.r.l.
  • SoilStructure Software, Inc.
  • Southern IT Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pcrm63

Attachment 

 

        




    

        

            
                        

                Global Geotechnical Engineering & Design Software Market
                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Civil Engineering 
                            
                            
                                Design Software
                            
                            
                                Electrical Engineering
                            
                            
                                Geological Engineering
                            
                            
                                Geotechnical Engineering
                            
                            
                                Software Consultant
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data