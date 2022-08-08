Worldwide Geotechnical Engineering & Design Software Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players Bentley Systems, GeoStructures, Deep Excavation & Others

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Geotechnical Engineering & Design Software Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Geotechnical Engineering & Design Software Market is projected to reach USD 1,748.92 million by 2027 from USD 934.09 million in 2021, at a CAGR 11.01% during the forecast period.
Market Statistics:
- The Americas Geotechnical Engineering & Design Software Market size was estimated at USD 408.00 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 448.98 million in 2022, at a CAGR 10.84% to reach USD 756.83 million by 2027.
- The Asia-Pacific Geotechnical Engineering & Design Software Market size was estimated at USD 221.14 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 246.80 million in 2022, at a CAGR 11.35% to reach USD 421.71 million by 2027.
- The Europe, Middle East & Africa Geotechnical Engineering & Design Software Market size was estimated at USD 304.94 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 336.98 million in 2022, at a CAGR 11.00% to reach USD 570.37 million by 2027.
Market Segmentation
Platform:
- App-based
- Web-based
End User:
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Infrastructure
- Residential
Application:
- Excavation Design
- Settlement Analysis
- Shallow and Deep Foundations
- Tunnels and Shafts
- Walls and Gabions
Region
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Overview
4. Americas Geotechnical Engineering & Design Software Market
5. Asia-Pacific Geotechnical Engineering & Design Software Market
6. Europe, Middle East & Africa Geotechnical Engineering & Design Software Market
7. Company Usability Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- Arup Group Limited
- Autodesk, Inc.
- Bentley Systems, Incorporated
- Canary Systems, Inc.
- Dataforensics, LLC
- Daystar Software, Inc.
- DC-Software Doster & Christmann GmbH
- Deep Excavation LLC
- Enercalc, Inc.
- Ensoft, Inc.
- Fine spol. s r.o.
- Geocomp Corporation
- GeoStructures, Inc.
- Itasca International Inc.
- Keller Group PLC
- Nova Metrix LLC
- Novo Tech Software Ltd.
- Prokon Software Consultant (Pty) Ltd.
- Rocscience, Inc.
- Sisgeo S.r.l.
- SoilStructure Software, Inc.
- Southern IT Ltd.
