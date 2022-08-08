Global Online Gambling Market Report 2022-2027: Featuring Key Players 888 Holdings, Bet365, MGM Resorts & Others

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Gambling Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Online Gambling Market is projected to reach USD 119,882.60 million by 2027 from USD 65,422.52 million in 2021, at a CAGR 10.62% during the forecast period.

Market Statistics:

  • The Americas Online Gambling Market size was estimated at USD 24,022.08 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 26,582.19 million in 2022, at a CAGR 10.65% to reach USD 44,089.11 million by 2027.
  • The Asia-Pacific Online Gambling Market size was estimated at USD 16,624.92 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 18,469.59 million in 2022, at a CAGR 10.79% to reach USD 30,750.53 million by 2027.
  • The Europe, Middle East & Africa Online Gambling Market size was estimated at USD 24,775.51 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 27,284.44 million in 2022, at a CAGR 10.47% to reach USD 45,042.95 million by 2027.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

Game:

  • Bingo
  • Casino/Poker
  • Lottery
  • Social Gaming
  • Sports Betting

Device:

  • Desktop
  • Mobile

Payment Mode:

  • Real Money
  • Virtual Money

Region

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Overview

4. Americas Online Gambling Market

5. Asia-Pacific Online Gambling Market

6. Europe, Middle East & Africa Online Gambling Market

7. Company Usability Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • 888 Holdings PLC
  • Bet365 Group Ltd.
  • Betway Group
  • Entain PLC
  • Flutter Entertainment PLC
  • Fortuna Entertainment Group N.V.
  • Kindred Group PLC
  • LeoVegas AB
  • MGM Resorts International
  • Rhinoceros Operations Ltd.
  • Rush Street Interactive
  • The Hong Kong Jockey Club
  • Torstar Corporation
  • Vera&John
  • William Hill PLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9zi6im

