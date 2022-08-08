With 7.2% CAGR, Blood Group Typing Market Size worth USD 2.68 Billion by 2027

Pune, India, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global blood group typing market size is projected to reach USD 2.68 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of anemia worldwide is set to fuel the growth of this market, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Blood Group Typing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Instruments, and Reagents & Kits), By Test Type (ABO Tests, Antigen Typing, Antibody Screening, Cross-matching Tests, and HLA Typing), By Techniques (Serology Tests, and Molecular Tests), By End User (Hospital-based Laboratories, and Independent Laboratories & Blood Banks), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. World Health Organization (WHO) data reveals that nearly 1.62 billion people, or 24.8% of the global population, are affected by anemia. Anemia is the deficiency of healthy red blood cells (RBCs) in the body, which leads to lack of oxygen supply to the organs. As a result, anemic people need to undergo regular blood transfusion exercises to maintain a stable RBC count in the body. Blood transfusion process requires blood typing tests to ensure compatibility between the donor’s and recipient’s blood type. Thus, growing incidence of anemia and the subsequent rising demand for blood transfusion will lead the blood group typing market trends in the foreseeable future.
Industry Developments:
- January 2019: The Spanish pharmaceutical major, Grifols S.A., secured clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its fully-automated analyzer Erytra Eflexis. The system is designed to test pre-transfusion compatibility utilizing the DG Gel® technology.
- May 2017: The Turkish health ministry awarded ATC A.S. a contract for HLA typing results for the country’s bone marrow registry. Under the contract, the ministry will leverage MIA FORA® NGS FLEX HLA Typing solution developed by Immunocor and the testing will be done at the HLA typing lab constructed by ATC at Ankara.
Report Scope & Segmentation
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Forecast Period
|2020 to 2027
|Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR
|7.2%
|2027 Value Projection
|USD 2.68 Billion
|Base Year
|2019
|Market Size in 2019
|USD 1.53 Billion
|Historical Data for
|2016 to 2018
|No. of Pages
|125
|Key Players
|Agena Bioscience, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Immucor, Inc., QUOTIENT, Grifols, S.A.
|Growth Drivers
|Fears Arising from Covid-19 Pandemic to Severely Affect Blood Collection Globally
|North America to Lead the Market Supported by Rapid Adoption of Advanced Blood Typing Tests
|Active Regulatory Approvals for Novel Technologies to Stoke Competitive Spirits
Market Restraint
Fears Arising from Covid-19 Pandemic to Severely Affect Blood Collection Globally
Voluntary blood donations are a prerequisite for patients suffering from chronic blood disorders as a higher stock of blood samples increases the probability of finding matching blood types for such individuals. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 outbreak has led to a drastic decline in voluntary blood donations across the globe, resulting from fears associated with the safety standards of the equipment used and imposition of lockdowns in most countries. Health systems in many countries have begun sounding alarm bells as existing stock of blood has started falling. For instance, the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) reported in March 2020 that voluntary donations fell by 15%. Similarly, in India, the Rotary Blood Bank and the Indian Red Cross Society declared that they were facing a shocking 80% shortfall of blood collection. Such sudden dips in blood donations are likely to have unfathomable effects on the patients suffering from diseases such as thalassemia and hemophilia, which require regular blood transfusions. Since the efficacy of blood typing mechanisms is heavily dependent on blood donations, a fall in these activities will negatively impact the blood group typing market growth.
Regional Analysis
North America to Lead the Market Supported by Rapid Adoption of Advanced Blood Typing Tests
With a market size of USD 572.0 million, North America is set to dominate the blood group typing market share during the forecast period. This is mainly attributable to the high adoption rate of advanced blood typing tests and methods in the region. Additionally, players operating in the region are provided adequate regulatory support, which has created conducive environment for innovation in the healthcare sector. Europe is anticipated to register an impressive CAGR on account of rising demand for safe blood transfusion techniques, while Asia-Pacific is slated to showcase considerable growth owing to increasing prevalence of chronic conditions such as anemia.
Blood Group Typing Market Segmentations:
|Segmentation
| By Product
| By Test Type
| By Geography
The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.
We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.
The report on this market states that the market value stood at USD 1.53 billion in 2019. Along with this, the report contains the following:
- Careful examination of all the market segments;
- Thorough analysis of the factors driving and shaping the market trends;
- In-depth study of the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the market; and
- Comprehensive research into the regional and competitive dynamics of the market.
Competitive Landscape
Active Regulatory Approvals for Novel Technologies to Stoke Competitive Spirits
The blood group typing market forecast indicates a period of intense competition in this market owing to the active regulatory support given to novel solutions, thus encouraging innovation among key players. Timely regulatory clearances to blood typing tests will also play an instrumental role in handling the coronavirus pandemic.
List of Players Covered in the Blood Group Typing Market Report:
• Agena Bioscience
• Beckman Coulter, Inc.
• Merck KGaA
• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
• Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
• Immucor, Inc.
• QUOTIENT
• Grifols, S.A.
Frequently Asked Questions
How fast is the Blood Group Typing Market Worth?
Fortune Business Insights says that the global market size was USD 1.53 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 2.68 billion by 2027.
What are Key Factors Driving the Market?
Increasing number of blood donations and number of blood transfusion is fuelling this market demand.
