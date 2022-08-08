With 4.1% CAGR, Europe Facial Injectable Market Size worth USD 3.70 Billion in 2029

Pune, India, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Europe facial injectable market size was valued at USD 2.20 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 2.80 billion in 2022 to USD 3.70 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Europe Facial Injectable Market, 2022-2029.”





Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/europe-facial-injectable-market-106778





Europe Facial Injectable Market Report Scope & Segmentation :

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 4.1% 2029 Value Projection USD 3.70 Billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2022 USD 2.80 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 110





Drivers and Restraints:

Rise in Demand for Aesthetic Cosmetic Procedures to Fuel Europe Facial Injectable Market Growth

In Europe, the demand for cosmetic surgical procedure and negligibly invasive or non-invasive cosmetic processes, such as botulinum toxin and dermal filler injections, has augmented enormously over the last decade. Cosmetic techniques that are invasive often necessitate the patient to take definite additional days for the recuperation from surgical procedures. Hence, many people are rooting for minimally invasive facial injectable processes that are pain-free and effortless.

Frequently Asked Questions :

Is the Europe Facial Injectable industry growing?

Europe Facial Injectable Market is projected to grow from USD 2.80 billion in 2022 to USD 3.70 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

Who are the key players in the Europe Facial Injectable market?

Allergan Aesthetics (AbbVie Inc.) (U.S.) , Ipsen Pharma (France) , Merz Pharma (Germany) , Galderma (Switzerland) , Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.) , Sinclair Pharma (U.K.) , BIOPLUS CO., LTD. (South Korea) , Bioxis pharmaceuticals (France) , Prollenium Medical Technologies (Canada)

What are Key Factors Raising the Market?

Rise in Demand for Aesthetic Cosmetic Procedures to Fuel Europe Facial Injectable Market Growth

COVID-19 Impacts:

Postponement of Elective Operations owing to COVID-19 Triggered Drop in Product Sales

Lockdowns inflicted during the COVID-19 pandemic has commenced a great deterioration in the number of non-important healthcare amenities such as cosmetic operations to support protection problems and to diminish the risk of infections across Europe.

The pandemic has severely affected numerous corporations’ supply chain, end-user demand for facial injectable as well as other commercialization happenings. Prominent companies in the market registered a deterioration in the revenues of dermal filler products in FY2020 in comparison with the preceding financial year of 2019.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/europe-facial-injectable-market-106778





Segments:

Expansive Profits Provided by Hyaluronic Acid to Lead Segment to Grow at Largest CAGR

Based on type, the Europe market can be segregated into botulinum toxin, collagen, hyaluronic acid, calcium hydroxylapatite, polylactic acid, PMMA, fat injections and others.

In terms of type, the hyaluronic acid segment dominated the market in 2021.

Wrinkle Reduction Occupies Dominant Share of Application Segment

In terms of application, the market is segregated into wrinkle reduction, facelift, acne scar treatment, lipoatrophy treatment, lip enhancement, and others. The wrinkle reduction segment dominated the market in 2021 and is predicted to grow with largest CAGR during the forecast period.

Dermatology and Cosmetic Clinics Segment to Display Higher CAGR During 2022-2029

By end-user, the market is divided into hospitals & ambulatory surgery centers, dermatology and cosmetics clinics, and others. The dermatology and cosmetic clinics segment generated the highest revenue and is anticipated to grow with a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of country/sub-region, the Europe market can be segmented into Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, the Netherlands, Greece, Belgium, and the rest of Europe.



Speak To Our Analyst:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/europe-facial-injectable-market-106778





Report Coverage:

The report presents a holistic study of the Europe market along with present trends and future anticipations to establish proximate investment gains. An in-depth analysis of any upcoming opportunities, threats, competitions or driving factors is also mentioned in the report. The COVID-19 impacts have been added to the report to help investors and business owners understand the threats better. The top players in the market are identified, and their strategies to bolster the market growth are shared in the report.

Regional Insights:

Germany to Lead Backed by Adoption of Cosmetic Procedures

The Europe market size stood at USD 2.20 billion in 2021 and the region is predicted to observe sturdy growth trends during the forecast period. The robust volume of cosmetic processes such as botulinum toxin and several dermal fillers across Europe combined with huge spending on research and development actions by prime companies in the market is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market in the forecast period.

In regards to countries, Germany is estimated to hold the highest Europe facial injectable market share and held a size of USD 0.53 billion in 2021.

France is anticipated to account for the second-highest market share in Europe during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Italy held the third-largest market share in 2021 and is projected to accomplish a significant market value during the forecast period due to the surging in number of injectable processes across the country.





Quick Buy - Europe Facial Injectable Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106778





Competitive Landscape:

Inventive Product Launches by Crucial Players to Boost Market Growth

The fundamental players adopt numerous tactics to bolster their position in the market as dominating companies. One effective strategy is periodically launching radical products with a methodical review of the market and its target audience.

Key Industry Development:

March 2022: Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, unveiled HArmonyCa with lidocaine across Europe. It is a dual impact hybrid injectable with two active ingredients, hyaluronic acid and calcium hydroxyapatite.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Allergan Aesthetics (AbbVie Inc.) (U.S.)

Ipsen Pharma (France)

Merz Pharma (Germany)

Galderma (Switzerland)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.)

Sinclair Pharma (U.K.)

BIOPLUS CO., LTD. (South Korea)

Bioxis pharmaceuticals (France)

Prollenium Medical Technologies (Canada)





Ask for Customization of this Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/europe-facial-injectable-market-106778





Table Of Contents :

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of Facial Injection Procedures by Type, For EU5 Countries, 2018-2026 Pricing Analysis Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Partnerships, and Acquisitions New Product Launches Key Industry Trends Impact of COVID-19 on Europe Facial Injectable Market Proportion of Facial Injectable in Total Non-Surgical Procedures in EU5 Countries Insights Related to Specialists Distribution of Procedures by Specialist (2021)

Europe Facial Injectable Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Botulinum Toxin Collagen Hyaluronic Acid Calcium Hydroxylapatite Polylactic Acid PMMA Fat Injection Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Wrinkle Reduction Facelift Acne Scar Treatment Lipoatrophy Treatment Lip Enhancement Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers Dermatology and Cosmetic Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-Region U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Scandinavia The Netherlands Greece Belgium Rest of Europe U.K. Facial Injectable Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type



Botulinum Toxin Collagen Hyaluronic Acid Calcium Hydroxylapatite Polylactic Acid PMMA Fat Injection Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application



Wrinkle Reduction Facelift Acne Scar Treatment Lipoatrophy Treatment Lip Enhancement Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User



Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers Dermatology and Cosmetic Clinics Others



Competitive Analysis

Europe Market Share Analysis (2021) Company Profiles (Overview, Products & Services, SWOT Analysis, Recent Developments, Strategies, Financials (Based on Availability))



Allergan Aesthetics (AbbVie Inc.) Ipsen Pharma Merz Pharma Galderma Revance Therapeutics, Inc. Sinclair Pharma BIOPLUS CO., LTD. Bioxis pharmaceuticals Prollenium Medical Technologies



Toc Continue…





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245