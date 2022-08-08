United States Residential Security Competitive Analysis 2022: Focus on Major Players - ADT, Vivint, Comcast, Xfinity, and SimpliSafe

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Residential Security: Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes today's U.S. residential security system market, its players, and market dynamics affecting the industry.
This report assesses key trends shaping the competitive landscape of the residential security arena. It compares key performance indicators and company strengths by evaluating innovation strategy, assessing partnerships, and growth strategies.
The report focuses on major players with a high volume of subscribers, including ADT, Vivint, Comcast, Xfinity, and SimpliSafe among others.
Companies seeking a piece of the U.S. marketplace for security systems and their smart home adjacencies benefit from understanding their competitors' positioning.
Key Topics Covered:
Residential Security Market
- Major Security Players
- Professional Monitoring Revenue and Market Share
- Fierce Competition
- NPS Scores and Home Security
A Changing Structure for the Residential Security Industry
- COVID-19 Impact and Views of "Safe Enough"
- Increased Use of Interactive Services
- Diversified Mix of Professional Monitoring Services
Competitive Analysis
- Affordability
- Differentiation of Features
- Consolidation & Partnership
- Strength of the Channel
- Creating a Unified Point of Control
- Depth of Offerings
Competitive Profiles
- ADT
- Vivint Smart Home
- Brinks Home
- Canary Security
- Amazon/Ring
- SimpliSafe
- Wyze
- ARLO Technologies
- Google Nest
- Xfinity Home
- Cox Communications - Homelife
Competitors on the Horizon
- Abode Systems, Inc.
- Cove
- Kangaroo
- ecobee
- Implications about Competitive Strategies
Appendix
- Companies Researched or Interviewed for Report
- List of Figures
Contributors
List of Figures
- Home Security System Ownership
- Professional vs. Self-monitoring in US Security System Households
- Major US Security Providers
- Positioning of Select Home Security Systems and Devices
- US Revenue Forecast in End-User Dollars
- Customer Changes Made to Security Systems in 12 months Before Survey
- Likelihood of Switching Monitoring Provider
- US History and Forecast for Professionally Monitored Security Systems
- NPS for Top Professional Monitoring Providers
- NPS for Top Professional Monitoring Providers
- Current Market Structure for Residential Security
- Future Market Structure
- Most Important Features of a Security System
- Average Monthly Fee for Professional Monitoring
- Installation Method for the 12 Months Prior to Survey
- Professional Monitoring Fees by Company
- Average Upfront Costs of Home Security System, by Installation Method
- Average Price Paid of Select Smart Home Devices
- Payment Method Used to Acquire Security System
- AI Features by Security System Provider
- Major Provider Partnerships
- Security System Purchase Channels
- Security System Type, by Provider
- Top Platforms for Smart Home Device Control
- Features by Provider
- Key Activities by Provider
