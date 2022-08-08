Consumer-Focused Report Quantifies Consumer Usage and Perception of OTT Video Services

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "OTT: Perception, Use, and Business Models" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

OTT video services across business models continually adapt their offerings and experience to remain relevant in a fast-changing market. Consumer perception affects both potential uptake and engagement/retention.

This consumer-focused report quantifies consumer usage and perception of OTT video services across various business models, their libraries, and features.

Key questions addressed:

  • Have the foundational services reached saturation in the United States?
  • Do consumers consider price or content the most important factor when subscribing to a service?
  • Is churn leveling off?
  • Do free trials drive subscriptions?
  • Can co-viewing experiences drive engagement and subscriptions?

Key Topics Covered:

Survey Methodology and Definitions

Pay TV Definitions and Categorization

  • Defining Pay-TV Service
  • Categories of Pay-TV Adoption (Q1/22)
  • Entertainment Service Ecosystem
  • Key Terms and Definitions

Executive Summary

  • Changes in US Pay-TV Market
  • Overall vMVPD Service Adoption
  • Penetration of Traditional vs. OTT Video Services
  • OTT Service Use by Business Model
  • Number of OTT Service Subscriptions - 8 Year Trend
  • Method of Subscribing to OTT Service
  • OTT Subscriber Churn
  • Top 2 OTT Churn Triggers

Video Service Adoption: OTT vs Pay-TV

  • Penetration of Traditional vs. Subscription OTT Video Services
  • Pay-TV & OTT Service Subscription Trend
  • Pay-TV and OTT Service Subscription Mix
  • Pay-TV Adoption by Service Type
  • Intention to Make Changes to Pay-TV Service

OTT Business Models: SVOD, Ad-Supported, TVOD, vMVPDs

  • OTT Service Use by Business Model
  • Number of OTT Service Subscriptions
  • Overall vMVPD Service Adoption
  • vMVPD Service Adoption
  • Use of Ad-Based OTT Video Services
  • Use of Transactional OTT Services
  • Preferred Method of Watching New Movies

SVOD Market Leaders: Adoption & User Base

  • Major OTT Subscription Service Adoption
  • OTT Service Subscription: Big 3 OTT vs. Non Big 3 OTT
  • Exclusive Subscribers of Individual OTT Service
  • OTT Video Service Use by Parent Companies
  • Other OTT Service Subscriptions
  • Other OTT Service Subscriptions, Cont.
  • Sports OTT Service Penetration
  • Premium Network OTT Subscriptions
  • Fitness OTT Service Penetration
  • Major OTT Service Penetration by Age
  • Major OTT Service Penetration by Gender
  • Major OTT Service Penetration by Children at Home
  • Major OTT Service Penetration by Income

OTT Subscriber and User Journey

  • Method of Subscribing by Service Type Q3 2021
  • Method of Subscribing to OTT Services
  • Method of Subscribing to Top 10 OTT Services
  • Triggers for Subscribing to OTT Services
  • Triggers for Subscribing to Select OTT Service
  • OTT Service Trials
  • OTT Trials and Conversion in the Past Six Months Among All US BB HHs
  • Subscription Rate by Number of Trials
  • Attitudes Towards OTT Service Trials
  • % Highly Agree: I'm More Likely to Subscribe with Longer Trial
  • Average Subscription Duration of Major OTT Services
  • Average Subscription Duration of Premium Network OTT Services
  • Average Subscription Duration of Other OTT Services
  • Average Subscription Duration of Sports OTT Services
  • Average Subscription Duration of Fitness OTT Services
  • Drivers for Using Ad-Based OTT Services

Perceptions of OTT Services

  • Net Promoter Score of OTT Services
  • Traditional Pay-TV Service Provider NPS
  • vMVPD Service NPS
  • Reasons for Recommending OTT Services
  • Reasons for Recommending Select OTT Services
  • Reasons for Not Recommending a Service, but Continuing to Subscribe
  • Reasons for Not Recommending a Service, but Continuing to Subscribe, by Service
  • User Experience of Online Video Service Subscriptions
  • User Experience of Transactional OTT Services

OTT Churn

  • OTT Subscriber Churn
  • Subscribers Cancelling Service as a % of Current Subscriber Base
  • OTT Churn Triggers
  • OTT Service Retention Options

Social Viewing

  • Methods of Social Viewing
  • Likelihood of Using Co-viewing Feature
  • Use of Dedicated Co-Viewing App among Subscriber and Demographic Segments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/64f01e

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Online Video
                            
                            
                                OTT
                            
                            
                                OTT Video
                            
                            
                                Over the Top
                            
                            
                                SVOD
                            
                            
                                Video on Demand
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data