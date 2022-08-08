Global Counter-UAV market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 29.0% by 2032: Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Counter-UAV 2022-2032. It includes profiles of Counter-UAV and Forecasts Market Segment by Vertical (Military & Defense, Commercial, Homeland Security) Market Segment by Interdiction, (RF Jamming, GNSS Jamming, Laser & Projectile, Collision Drone, Combined Interdiction Elements) Market Segment by Technology (Radar Technology, Radio-frequency (RF), Infrared (IR) Technology, Acoustic Technology, Electro-optical (EO), Combined Sensors) Market Segment by Platform (Ground-based: Fixed, Ground-based: Mobile, Hand-held, UAV-based) plus COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (“V”-shaped, “W”-shaped, “U”-shaped, “L”-shaped), Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.

The global counter-UAV market was valued at US$1,087 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 29.0% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Rising Adoption of Kinetic Counter UAV Systems

The kinetic counter-drone approaches work by actually taking down a drone. These strategies typically cause the drone to fall to the ground quickly, making it an inappropriate countermeasure to utilise in busy locations. Although using it in busy places might not be the best idea, it might work in other circumstances. To completely eliminate drones, military forces around the world use kinetic counter-UAV technologies. It makes use of anti-drone gravity lines or nets, which are frequently launched by a UAV or compressed air. These devices support the drone's capture, neutralisation, or annihilation. There are times when unidentified drones are sent inside military boundaries to scan the area or keep an eye on the enemies' actions.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Counter-UAV Market?

An outbreak brought on by the SARS-CoV-2 virus destroyed several lives and businesses. Governments all around the world put in place stringent measures to counteract it, which led to the closure of numerous enterprises and stores. Many people lost their jobs, and businesses lost workers, which reduced output and affected a lot of businesses. All of these factors contributed to the pandemic's negative impact on the Counter UAV market. The number of new projects worldwide is declining, which has caused a decline in demand for counter-UAV. Since workers cannot leave their homes, counter UAV Technology companies around the world are unable to meet demand. Furthermore, previously possible counter-UAVs cannot be transferred due to travel restrictions and interruptions in the global supply chain. The demand for Counter UAVs will also decline due to postponed purchases, staff limitations, and cross-border commerce constraints. Covid-19 has a short-term impact on the market, but production and supply of these commodities are expected to rise if the situation becomes better.

Visiongain’s 517-page report provides 360 tables and 355 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global counter-UAV market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Counter-UAV. Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including vertical, interdiction, technology, platform and company size and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing counter-UAV market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Rising Incidences Of Security Breaches By Unidentified Drones

In recent years, drones have been utilized more and more for aerial photography, search and rescue missions, agricultural, and surveillance and monitoring. A number of nations, including the US, Brazil, and China, have passed laws regulating and limiting the use of drones. Unknown drones have violated security at several places, including military installations, airports, and jails. As a result, the market for drone defence systems has experienced a significant increase in demand.

The Advancements in the Capabilities of UAVs

A fixed-wing, rotary-wing, or airship platform that is capable of maintaining flight along a specified path without the aid of an on-board pilot is referred to as a UAV. A few applications of UAV technology include environmental monitoring and protection, meteorological surveillance and weather research, agriculture, mineral exploration and exploitation, aerial target systems, airborne surveillance for military field operations, and reconnaissance missions. Unmanned small-scale helicopters are perfect for challenging jobs like traffic or volcanic region surveillance, thorough area mapping, video footage recording, and crop dusting or spraying because they don't require a runway.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Need to Develop Versatile and Scalable Anti-Drone Systems

When drone identification criteria aren't too strict or to protect minor sites, counter UAV systems with a limited range can be used. The system is equipped with the bare minimum needed to identify unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at close ranges of under 200 metres. The compact anti-drone system comprises of a server, proprietary software, and up to 32 video cameras (four for minor installations like sports stadiums, up to 32 for larger ones like individual buildings). The programme employs particular algorithms to identify drones and tell them apart from birds in order to reduce false alarms. The compact anti-UAV system may be updated and used with RF detectors to pick up drone control signals (such as DroneWatcher).

Strategic Initiatives by Major Players

The market's participants are developing new items and have long-term agreements with governmental or military organisations. A new strategic partnership between Northrop Grumman Corporation and Echodyne, a company that develops radar platforms, as well as a minority investment, expands on prior attempts to incorporate Echodyne radars into certain Northrop Grumman advanced military and security technologies. The initial area of cooperation will indeed be counter-UAS, wherein Echodyne's radars are anticipated to immediately contribute to the achievement of the mission due to their effectiveness and SwaP advantages. Under the provisions of the Agreement, the Parties shall cooperate to identify new applications for the commercially developed radars of Echodyne. In order to battle larger and faster unmanned aircraft system (UAS) threats at a greater range, Boeing [BA] said that it has delivered improved Compact Laser Weapons System (CLWS) units to a Defense Department client.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the counter-UAV market are AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., Airbus SE, BAE Systems plc, Blighter Surveillance Systems, CACI International Inc (CACI), Dedrone, DroneShield Limited, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corporation, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Leonardo SpA, Liteye Systems, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Moog Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp., RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp, Saab AB, Thales Group, The Boeing Company, . These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

On September 4, 2021, Raytheon Technologies and SEAKR Engineering, Inc., a prominent provider of cutting-edge space electronics, reached a legally binding agreement to merge. Acquisition completion is contingent upon the fulfilment of usual requirements and regulatory clearances. After the transaction is completed, SEAKR Engineering will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies and will be a part of Raytheon Intelligence & Space.

To support the expansion of its Overhead Persistent Infrared Exploitation (OPIR) and Advanced Mission Systems (AMS) programmes, Northrop Grumman Corporation opened its newest building in Longbow Park in Boulder on March 24, 2022. The company's footprint in Colorado expands as a result of the growth, and new capabilities will help to defend the country and its allies.

