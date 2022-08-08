Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 31

Kopavogi, ICELAND

In week 31 2022 Festi purchased in total 415,000 own shares for total amount of 92,070,000 ISK as follows:

WeekDateTimePurchased sharesPricePurchase priceTotal shares boughtTotal puchase price
3102/08/202213.19.2290.00022320.070.0003.415.000774.895.000
3103/08/202213.14.4775.00022216.650.0003.490.000791.545.000
3108/04/202215.11.13100.00022222.200.0003.590.000813.745.000
3108/05/202213.16.0275.00022116.575.0003.665.000830.320.000
3108/05/202214.42.0675.00022116.575.0003.740.000846.895.000
   415.000 92.070.000  

The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

Before the purchase Festi held no shares in the company. Festi has now bought in total 3,740,000 own shares for 846,895,000 ISK and holds today 3,740,000 own shares or 1.20% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 21 June 2022 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of the issued shares, with the cap of 1,150 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).