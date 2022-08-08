Baby Feeding Bottles Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Uptake of Formula Milk Drives the Demand for Baby Feeding Bottles

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Baby Feeding Bottles - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Baby Feeding Bottles Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2026

The global baby feeding bottles market is slated to garner a significant momentum owing to the confluence of a number of favorable factors. The baby feeding bottles market is estimated to be driven by increasing number of working women, rising acceptance of infant formula and busy lifestyles. Baby feeding bottles are highly popular baby care products that are mainly used during the first year of a baby. Specially designed to address feeding requirements of infants, these bottles feature a rubber-based teat to help a baby directly drink milk or other liquids from the bottle. These feeding bottles are used as a substitute to breastfeeding, and generally made of silicon, glass, stainless steel and plastic. The baby feeding bottles market is estimated to be driven by increasing number of working women, rising acceptance of infant formula and busy lifestyles. Rapid urbanization, expansion of middle-class population and improvement in living standards are anticipated to drive the demand for quality and better baby care products, including baby feeding bottles. As infant formula is fed through baby feeding bottles, the market holds a positive correlation with the demand for infant formula.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Baby Feeding Bottles estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period. Plastic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $464.9 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $595.1 Million by 2026

The Baby Feeding Bottles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$464.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$595.1 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 3.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR. In these markets, increasing acceptance of infant formula along with availability of different formula milks by leading brands is poised to push market growth. Another prominent factor is continuing transformation of the retail as well as distribution infrastructure. The emergence of new models like online platform, neighborhood stores and brick-and-mortars stores is expected to increase consumer access to these products and foster consumption.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Global Population and Rise in Number of New Births: Opportunity Galore for Baby Feeding Bottles

Technological Advancements in Baby Monitoring Devices Drive the Market Forward

Rising Women Workforce Drive Demand for Baby Feeding Bottles

Increasing Uptake of Formula Milk Drives the Demand for Baby Feeding Bottles

Convenience & Safety Remain Defining and Sought-After Aspects of Baby Feeding Bottles

Improved Features & Better Materials Take Center Stage

BPA-Free Baby Feeding Bottles Gain Traction

Revival in Demand for Glass Baby Bottles

Growing Parent Awareness Bodes Well for the Baby Feeding Bottles Market

Premiumization Trend Spurs Market Demand

Product Launch & Innovation: Hallmark of Global Baby Feeding Bottles Market

Rising Middle Class Population in Emerging Markets Offer Increased Growth Prospects

Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic Region

Expanding Urban Population Spurs Growth

The Millennials Reaching Child-Bearing Age Drive Healthy Market Growth

Rising Popularity of Online Retailing Lends Traction to Market Growth

Use of Social Media for Marketing Expands Market Reach

Growing Awareness about Benefits of Breastfeeding - A Market Restraint

