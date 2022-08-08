English Danish

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 1 August to Friday 5 August:



Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 107,590 2,064,926,298 1 August 2022 280 19,643.4300 5,500,160 2 August 2022 270 19,722.2200 5,324,999 3 August 2022 270 20,510.4100 5,537,811 4 August 2022 270 21,854.2200 5,900,639 5 August 2022 300 20,946.9300 6,284,079 Total 1-5 August 2022 1,390 28,547,689 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 5 August 2022* 1,473 20,537.9057 30,252,335 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 51,750 949,189,424 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 110,453 2,123,726,322 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 516,761 10,442,363,335 1 August 2022 1,121 20,035.9700 22,460,322 2 August 2022 1,081 20,058.3000 21,683,022 3 August 2022 1,081 20,794.4300 22,478,779 4 August 2022 1,081 22,222.5900 24,022,620 5 August 2022 1,201 21,255.8200 25,528,240 Total 1-5 August 2022 5,565 116,172,983 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 5 August 2022* 4,470 20,875.6484 93,314,148 Bought from the Foundation 5 August 2022* 1,418 20,875.6484 29,601,669 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 207,522 3,856,084,450 Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 528,214 10,681,452,136

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 78,621 A shares and 408,088 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.60% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 8 August 2022

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1821

