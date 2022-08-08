Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.
As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 1 August to Friday 5 August:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|107,590
|2,064,926,298
|1 August 2022
|280
|19,643.4300
|5,500,160
|2 August 2022
|270
|19,722.2200
|5,324,999
|3 August 2022
|270
|20,510.4100
|5,537,811
|4 August 2022
|270
|21,854.2200
|5,900,639
|5 August 2022
|300
|20,946.9300
|6,284,079
|Total 1-5 August 2022
|1,390
|28,547,689
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 5 August 2022*
|1,473
|20,537.9057
|30,252,335
|Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|51,750
|949,189,424
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|110,453
|2,123,726,322
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|516,761
|10,442,363,335
|1 August 2022
|1,121
|20,035.9700
|22,460,322
|2 August 2022
|1,081
|20,058.3000
|21,683,022
|3 August 2022
|1,081
|20,794.4300
|22,478,779
|4 August 2022
|1,081
|22,222.5900
|24,022,620
|5 August 2022
|1,201
|21,255.8200
|25,528,240
|Total 1-5 August 2022
|5,565
|116,172,983
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 5 August 2022*
|4,470
|20,875.6484
|93,314,148
|Bought from the Foundation 5 August 2022*
|1,418
|20,875.6484
|29,601,669
|Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|207,522
|3,856,084,450
|Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|528,214
|10,681,452,136
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
Page 1 of 2
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 78,621 A shares and 408,088 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.60% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 8 August 2022
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1821
Page 2 of 2
Attachments
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 31 2022
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 31 2022