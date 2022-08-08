Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

| Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

København K, DENMARK

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).                                                                        

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 1 August to Friday 5 August:
                                  

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)107,590 2,064,926,298
1 August 202228019,643.43005,500,160
2 August 202227019,722.22005,324,999
3 August 202227020,510.41005,537,811
4 August 202227021,854.22005,900,639
5 August 202230020,946.93006,284,079
Total 1-5 August 20221,390 28,547,689
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 5 August 2022*1,47320,537.905730,252,335
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)51,750 949,189,424
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)110,453 2,123,726,322
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)516,761 10,442,363,335
1 August 20221,12120,035.970022,460,322
2 August 20221,08120,058.300021,683,022
3 August 20221,08120,794.430022,478,779
4 August 20221,08122,222.590024,022,620
5 August 20221,20121,255.820025,528,240
Total 1-5 August 20225,565 116,172,983
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 5 August 2022*4,47020,875.648493,314,148
Bought from the Foundation 5 August 2022*1,41820,875.648429,601,669
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)207,522 3,856,084,450
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)528,214 10,681,452,136

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 78,621 A shares and 408,088 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.60% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 8 August 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1821

Page 2 of 2

Attachments


Attachments

Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 31 2022 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 31 2022