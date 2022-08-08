World Pistachio Market Report 2022: Historical Data and Forecasts 2019-2027 - Market is Projected to Reach $4,895.89 Million

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pistachio Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Pistachio Market is projected to reach USD 4,895.89 million by 2027 from USD 4,039.55 million in 2021, at a CAGR 3.25% during the forecast period.
In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
The report on pistachio identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry.
Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making. Our market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience.
This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.
- The Americas Pistachio Market size was estimated at USD 1,298.47 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 1,328.16 million in 2022, at a CAGR 2.97% to reach USD 1,548.48 million by 2027.
- The Asia-Pacific Pistachio Market size was estimated at USD 955.55 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 996.58 million in 2022, at a CAGR 3.63% to reach USD 1,183.90 million by 2027.
- The Europe, Middle East & Africa Pistachio Market size was estimated at USD 1,785.52 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 1,841.12 million in 2022, at a CAGR 3.25% to reach USD 2,163.50 million by 2027.
- Bates Nut Farm
- Germack Roasitng Company, LLC
- Houston Pecan Company
- Meridian Growers
- Murrungundy Pistachios
- Nazari Pistachio Co
- Nut Producers Australia Pty Ltd
- Raika Pistachio Company
- Rasha Pistachio Co.
- Ratinkhosh Co.
- Setton Pistachio of Terra Bella, Inc.
- Sierra Nut House
- The Pistachio Co
- Wonderful Pistachios & Almonds LLC
This research report categorizes the pistachio to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Product:
- In-shelled
- Shelled
Distribution:
- Convenience Stores
- Modern Trade
- Online Sales
End User:
- Bakery & Confectionery
- Breakfast Cereals
- Dairy Products
- Flavored Drink
- Snacks
Region:
- Americas
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Canada
- Mexico
- United States
- Arizona
- California
- New Mexico
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Europe, Middle East & Africa
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Qatar
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Spain
- Syria
- Turkey
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
