World Pistachio Market Report 2022: Historical Data and Forecasts 2019-2027 - Market is Projected to Reach $4,895.89 Million

The Global Pistachio Market is projected to reach USD 4,895.89 million by 2027 from USD 4,039.55 million in 2021, at a CAGR 3.25% during the forecast period.



In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

The report on pistachio identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry.

Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making. Our market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience.

This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.

Report Highlights

The Americas Pistachio Market size was estimated at USD 1,298.47 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 1,328.16 million in 2022, at a CAGR 2.97% to reach USD 1,548.48 million by 2027.

The Asia-Pacific Pistachio Market size was estimated at USD 955.55 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 996.58 million in 2022, at a CAGR 3.63% to reach USD 1,183.90 million by 2027.

The Europe, Middle East & Africa Pistachio Market size was estimated at USD 1,785.52 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 1,841.12 million in 2022, at a CAGR 3.25% to reach USD 2,163.50 million by 2027.

This research report categorizes the pistachio to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:



Product:

In-shelled

Shelled

Distribution:

Convenience Stores

Modern Trade

Online Sales

End User:

Bakery & Confectionery

Breakfast Cereals

Dairy Products

Flavored Drink

Snacks

Region:

Americas Argentina Brazil Canada Mexico United States Arizona California New Mexico

Asia-Pacific Australia China India Indonesia Japan Malaysia Philippines Singapore South Korea Taiwan Thailand

Europe, Middle East & Africa France Germany Italy Netherlands Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia South Africa Spain Syria Turkey United Arab Emirates United Kingdom



