Global Immersion Cooling Market Report 2022: Market is Projected to Reach $1,097.61 Million by 2027 from $331.15 Million in 2021

The Global Immersion Cooling Market is projected to reach USD 1,097.61 million by 2027 from USD 331.15 million in 2021, at a CAGR 22.10% during the forecast period.



In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

The report on immersion cooling identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry.

Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making. Our market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience.

This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.

Report Highlights

The Americas Immersion Cooling Market size was estimated at USD 122.67 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 147.59 million in 2022, at a CAGR 21.56% to reach USD 395.92 million by 2027.

The Asia-Pacific Immersion Cooling Market size was estimated at USD 92.58 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 115.25 million in 2022, at a CAGR 22.92% to reach USD 319.47 million by 2027.

The Europe, Middle East & Africa Immersion Cooling Market size was estimated at USD 115.90 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 140.97 million in 2022, at a CAGR 22.00% to reach USD 382.22 million by 2027.

Company Usability Profiles:

3M Company

AMAX Engineering

Asperitas Company

Bitfury Group Limited

DCX Liquid Cooling Company

Downunder Geosolutions Pvt. Ltd.

E3NV LLC

ExaScaler Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

GIGA-BYTE Technology Co., Ltd.

Green Revolution Cooling Inc.

Iceotope Technologies Limited

JULABO GmbH

Kaori Heat Treatment Co., Ltd.

LiquidCool Solutions, Inc.

LiquidStack Inc.

Midas Green Technologies

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

SixtyOneC Technology Corporation

Submer Technologies

Teimmers

Wiwynn

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



Cooling Fluid:

Fluorocarbon-Based Inert Fluids

Mineral Oil

Synthetic Oil

Type:

Single-Phase Immersion Cooling

Two-Phase Immersion Cooling

Application:

Artificial Intelligence

Cryptocurrency Mining

Edge Computing

High-Performance Computing

Region:

Americas Argentina Brazil Canada Mexico United States California Florida Illinois New York Ohio Pennsylvania Texas

Asia-Pacific Australia China India Indonesia Japan Malaysia Philippines Singapore South Korea Taiwan Thailand

Europe, Middle East & Africa France Germany Italy Netherlands Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia South Africa Spain United Arab Emirates United Kingdom



