Global Immersion Cooling Market Report 2022: Market is Projected to Reach $1,097.61 Million by 2027 from $331.15 Million in 2021

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immersion Cooling Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Immersion Cooling Market is projected to reach USD 1,097.61 million by 2027 from USD 331.15 million in 2021, at a CAGR 22.10% during the forecast period.
In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
The report on immersion cooling identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry.
Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making. Our market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience.
This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.
Report Highlights
- The Americas Immersion Cooling Market size was estimated at USD 122.67 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 147.59 million in 2022, at a CAGR 21.56% to reach USD 395.92 million by 2027.
- The Asia-Pacific Immersion Cooling Market size was estimated at USD 92.58 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 115.25 million in 2022, at a CAGR 22.92% to reach USD 319.47 million by 2027.
- The Europe, Middle East & Africa Immersion Cooling Market size was estimated at USD 115.90 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 140.97 million in 2022, at a CAGR 22.00% to reach USD 382.22 million by 2027.
Company Usability Profiles:
- 3M Company
- AMAX Engineering
- Asperitas Company
- Bitfury Group Limited
- DCX Liquid Cooling Company
- Downunder Geosolutions Pvt. Ltd.
- E3NV LLC
- ExaScaler Inc.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- GIGA-BYTE Technology Co., Ltd.
- Green Revolution Cooling Inc.
- Iceotope Technologies Limited
- JULABO GmbH
- Kaori Heat Treatment Co., Ltd.
- LiquidCool Solutions, Inc.
- LiquidStack Inc.
- Midas Green Technologies
- Royal Dutch Shell PLC
- SixtyOneC Technology Corporation
- Submer Technologies
- Teimmers
- Wiwynn
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
Cooling Fluid:
- Fluorocarbon-Based Inert Fluids
- Mineral Oil
- Synthetic Oil
Type:
- Single-Phase Immersion Cooling
- Two-Phase Immersion Cooling
Application:
- Artificial Intelligence
- Cryptocurrency Mining
- Edge Computing
- High-Performance Computing
Region:
- Americas
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Canada
- Mexico
- United States
- California
- Florida
- Illinois
- New York
- Ohio
- Pennsylvania
- Texas
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Europe, Middle East & Africa
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Qatar
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Spain
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xeofma
Attachment