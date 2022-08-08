Solstice Announces $1.1 Million Flow-Through Share and Unit Financing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solstice Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGC) (“Solstice”, “we”, “our” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a financing by way of a non-brokered private placement for aggregate proceeds of $1.1 million subject to increase at the discretion of the board of directors of the Company (the “Offering”). Offering participation will be led by members of the management team, board of directors and a new institutional investor.



The Offering will consist of: (i) common shares of the Company (the “National Flow-Through Shares”) that qualify as flow-through shares for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the “ITA”) at a price of $0.13 per National Flow-Through Share; (ii) common shares of the Company (the “Ontario Flow-Through Shares”) to residents in Ontario that qualify as flow-through shares for purposes of the ITA at a price of $0.17 per Ontario Flow-Through Share; and (iii) units (each, a “Unit” and together with the National Flow-Through Shares and the Ontario Flow-Through Shares, the “Securities”) at a price of $0.12 per Unit, each comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) and one warrant (each, a “Warrant”) exercisable for one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.17 for a period of 18 months from the closing date of the Offering.

Mike Timmins, Solstice CEO stated, “Current drilling at the Red Lake Extension (RLX) project is tracking to plan and given the size of the property position, number of developed target areas and early observations from core logging, we will expand the program and continue to focus our activities on this under explored extension of the Camp. We are fortunate to have a tremendous level of support from our board of directors and it’s exciting to be able to attract new investment to fuel our goal of making a new discovery in Red Lake.”

The gross proceeds raised from the Offering will be used by the Company: (i) from the National Flow-Through Shares to fund exploration programs qualifying as “Canadian Exploration Expenses” and “flow-through mining expenditures” (as those terms are defined in the ITA) at the Company’s mining projects; (ii) from the Ontario Flow-Through Shares to fund exploration programs qualifying as “Canadian Exploration Expenses” and “flow-through mining expenditures” at the Company’s mining projects in Ontario; and (iii) from the Units for general corporate and working capital.

The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or before August 19, 2022 (the “Closing Date”) and is subject to receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”). By way of private placement, the National Flow-Through Shares will be offered to Canadian residents other than in Ontario, the Ontario Flow-Through Shares will be offered to residents of Ontario and the Units will be offered to residents of Canada and other jurisdictions as determined by the board of directors of the Company. The Securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the Closing Date.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S.

About Solstice Gold Corp.

Solstice is an exploration company with quality, district-scale gold projects in established mining regions of Canada. Our 180 km2 Red Lake Extension (RLX) and New Frontier projects are located at the northwestern extension of the prolific Red Lake Camp in Ontario and approximately 45km from the Red Lake Mine Complex owned by Evolution Mining. The Company is funded for phase one drilling at RLX. Our newly formed 322km2 Atikokan Gold Project is approximately 23km from the Hammond Reef Gold Project owned by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and is fully funded for a robust field program in 2022. Our Qaiqtuq Gold Project which covers 886 km2 with certain other rights covering an adjacent 683 km2, hosts a 10 km2 high grade gold boulder field, is fully permitted and hosts multiple drill-ready targets. Qaiqtuq is located in Nunavut, only 26 km from Rankin Inlet and approximately 7 km from the Meliadine Gold Mine owned by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. An extensive gold and battery metal royalty and property portfolio of over 80 assets was purchased in October 2021. Approximately $1.2 million in value and two new royalties have been generated since the acquisition.

David Adamson was a co-award winner for the discovery of Battle North Gold Corporation’s Bateman Gold deposit and was instrumental in the acquisition of many of the district properties in the Battle North portfolio during his successful 16 years of exploration in the Red Lake.

Sandy Barham, M.Sc., P.Geo., Senior Geologist, is the Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 standards responsible for reviewing and approving the technical disclosures of this news release.

