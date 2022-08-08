Radware Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Second Quarter 2022 Results and Financial Highlights



Revenue of $75.1 million, up 8% year-over-year

Total ARR of $195 million, up 10% year-over-year

Non-GAAP gross margin of 83.3% compared to 82.3% in the second quarter of last year

Cash flow from operations of $31.5 million

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.18; GAAP EPS of $0.07



TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“We delivered solid revenue and earnings results in the second quarter. Our solutions, which protect our customers’ most critical applications and data centers in real time against cyber-attacks, are more critical to their businesses than ever before,” said Roy Zisapel, Radware’s president and CEO. “We have witnessed some delays in closing deals due to macro environment conditions that may have an impact on our short-term results. However, Radware is well-positioned to deliver sustained growth. Our business is backed by industry leading solutions, a diversified customer base, and strong balance sheet and positive cash flow. We plan to continue to invest in our business and global cloud footprint as we remain optimistic about the long-term opportunity ahead of us.”

Financial Highlights for the Second Q uarter of 2022

Revenue for the second quarter of 2022 totaled $75.1 million:

Revenue in the Americas region was $29.7 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 6% from $28.1 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Revenue in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (“EMEA”) region was $29.7 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 24% from $24.0 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Revenue in the Asia-Pacific (“APAC”) region was $15.7 million for the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 10% from $17.6 million in the second quarter of 2021.



GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $3.2 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $4.5 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $8.1 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $8.9 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021.

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term bank deposits, and marketable securities of $442.0 million. Net cash provided by operating activities was $31.5 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP results are calculated excluding, as applicable, the impact of stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income and tax-related adjustments. A reconciliation of each of the Company’s non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included at the end of this press release.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Key Performance Indicators

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Radware uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, research and development expense, selling and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, total operating expenses, operating income, financial income, income before taxes on income, taxes on income, net income and earnings per share, which are adjustments from results based on GAAP to exclude, as applicable, stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income and tax-related adjustments. Management believes that exclusion of these charges allows for meaningful comparisons of operating results across past, present, and future periods. Radware’s management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this release are useful to investors for the purpose of understanding and assessing Radware’s ongoing operations. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included with the financial information contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating and operating the business and, as such, has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.

Annual recurring revenue ("ARR") is a key performance indicator defined as the annualized value of booked orders for term-based cloud services, subscription licenses, and maintenance contracts that are in effect at the end of a reporting period. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace either of those items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates and does not include revenue reported as perpetual license or professional services revenue in our consolidated statement of operations. We consider ARR a key performance indicator of the value of the recurring components of our business.

Radware Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (U.S. Dollars in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 49,199 92,513 Marketable securities 25,055 39,497 Short-term bank deposits 206,556 155,879 Trade receivables, net 11,841 13,191 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 13,360 8,046 Inventories 11,403 11,580 317,414 320,706 Long-term investments Marketable securities 112,053 98,224 Long-term bank deposits 49,160 79,708 Severance pay funds 2,154 2,454 163,367 180,386 Property and equipment, net 20,742 20,240 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 89,678 51,875 Other long-term assets 37,608 37,334 Operating lease right-of-use assets 23,376 24,829 Total assets 652,185 635,370 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current Liabilities Trade payables 7,440 4,310 Deferred revenues 112,190 99,922 Operating lease liabilities 4,454 5,090 Other payables and accrued expenses 38,120 56,565 162,204 165,887 Long-term liabilities Deferred revenues 75,297 67,065 Operating lease liabilities 19,771 22,360 Other long-term liabilities 19,384 10,065 114,452 99,490 Shareholders' equity Share capital 731 730 Additional paid-in capital 482,037 471,173 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (6,384) (455) Treasury stock, at cost (284,345) (243,023) Retained earnings 148,490 141,568 Total shareholder's equity 340,529 369,993 Non–controlling interest 35,000 - Total shareholders' equity 375,529 369,993 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 652,185 635,370





Radware Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues 75,114 69,667 148,822 136,436 Cost of revenues 13,888 12,838 26,829 25,104 Gross profit 61,226 56,829 121,993 111,332 Operating expenses, net: Research and development, net 21,623 18,127 41,993 35,862 Selling and marketing 32,290 29,248 62,573 58,239 General and administrative 5,737 4,551 12,264 9,747 Total operating expenses, net 59,650 51,926 116,830 103,848 Operating income 1,576 4,903 5,163 7,484 Financial income, net 2,986 1,187 4,684 3,857 Income before taxes on income 4,562 6,090 9,847 11,341 Taxes on income 1,410 1,558 2,925 2,904 Net income 3,152 4,532 6,922 8,437 Basic net earnings per share 0.07 0.10 0.15 0.18 Weighted average number of shares used to compute basic net earnings per share 44,914,427 45,618,971 45,288,463 45,918,605 Diluted net earnings per share 0.07 0.10 0.15 0.18 Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net earnings per share 45,835,440 47,138,142 46,476,687 47,369,008





Radware Ltd. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information (U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP gross profit 61,226 56,829 121,993 111,332 Stock-based compensation 94 51 184 98 Amortization of intangible assets 1,256 465 1,720 929 Non-GAAP gross profit 62,576 57,345 123,897 112,359 GAAP research and development, net 21,623 18,127 41,993 35,862 Stock-based compensation 1,635 1,013 3,444 2,352 Non-GAAP Research and development, net 19,988 17,114 38,549 33,510 GAAP selling and marketing 32,290 29,248 62,573 58,239 Stock-based compensation 3,043 2,030 4,892 4,082 Non-GAAP selling and marketing 29,247 27,218 57,681 54,157 GAAP general and administrative 5,737 4,551 12,264 9,747 Stock-based compensation 876 143 1,544 1,079 Litigation costs - 158 - 221 Acquisition costs - - 1,142 - Non-GAAP general and administrative 4,861 4,250 9,578 8,447 GAAP total operating expenses, net 59,650 51,926 116,830 103,848 Stock-based compensation 5,554 3,186 9,880 7,513 Litigation costs - 158 - 221 Acquisition costs - - 1,142 - Non-GAAP total operating expenses, net 54,096 48,582 105,808 96,114 GAAP operating income 1,576 4,903 5,163 7,484 Stock-based compensation 5,648 3,237 10,064 7,611 Amortization of intangible assets 1,256 465 1,720 929 Litigation costs - 158 - 221 Acquisition costs - - 1,142 - Non-GAAP operating income 8,480 8,763 18,089 16,245 GAAP financial income, net 2,986 1,187 4,684 3,857 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net (1,920) 555 (2,814) (169) Non-GAAP financial income, net 1,066 1,742 1,870 3,688 GAAP income before taxes on income 4,562 6,090 9,847 11,341 Stock-based compensation 5,648 3,237 10,064 7,611 Amortization of intangible assets 1,256 465 1,720 929 Litigation costs - 158 - 221 Acquisition costs - - 1,142 - Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net (1,920) 555 (2,814) (169) Non-GAAP income before taxes on income 9,546 10,505 19,959 19,933 GAAP taxes on income 1,410 1,558 2,925 2,904 Tax related adjustments 61 61 123 123 Non-GAAP taxes on income 1,471 1,619 3,048 3,027 GAAP net income 3,152 4,532 6,922 8,437 Stock-based compensation 5,648 3,237 10,064 7,611 Amortization of intangible assets 1,256 465 1,720 929 Litigation costs - 158 - 221 Acquisition costs - - 1,142 - Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net (1,920) 555 (2,814) (169) Tax related adjustments (61) (61) (123) (123) Non-GAAP net income 8,075 8,886 16,911 16,906 GAAP diluted net earnings per share 0.07 0.10 0.15 0.18 Stock-based compensation 0.12 0.07 0.22 0.16 Amortization of intangible assets 0.03 0.01 0.04 0.02 Litigation costs 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Acquisition costs 0.00 0.00 0.02 0.00 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net (0.04) 0.01 (0.06) (0.00) Tax related adjustments (0.00) (0.00) (0.00) (0.00) Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share 0.18 0.19 0.36 0.36 Weighted average number of shares used to compute non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share 45,835,440 47,138,142 46,476,687 47,369,008



