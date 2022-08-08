North America heat meters market size to expand at a healthy CAGR through 2028

Pune, India, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, North America heat meters market is estimated to record a notable growth over 2022-2028, creditable to growing demand for efficient energy management system, improved awareness of carbon footprint reduction, and new product innovation activities by the leading players.





The research also evaluates the major prospects and discusses the elements that will continue to fuel industry expansion. Additionally, the study analyses market share and growth forecast across several segments, including product type, application ambit, and technology terrain. This study is divided geographically into important regions and includes information on revenue contribution, growth rate, and import & export volumes. It also covers pricing trends and prevailing sales channel features after providing an outline of market rivalry among the top firms with their company profiles.

For the unversed, heat meter calculates the amount of thermal energy used by the heat-generating device by measuring the flow rate of the heat transfer fluid and the difference in its temperature between the return legs and supply of the system.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/5150622/

Furthermore, energy consumption in buildings plays a vital role in achieving national energy goals and in lowering energy costs for building owners and renters, which is expected to propel deployments of heat meters in the coming years.

However, high initial cost of product may stifle the market expansion during the stipulated timeframe.

Market segment overview:

On the basis of product terrain, the market is segregated into vortex and ultrasonic.

In terms of technology terrain, North America heat meters industry is branched into static and mechanical. Among these, the static segment holds a major revenue share at present, owing to the high rate of acceptance and widespread usage.

Based on application ambit, the market is divided into industrial, commercial, and residential. Among these, the industrial segment is slated to generate massive revenues over the coming years, on the back of increasing consumer awareness about the carbon footprint.

Ask Discount of this research report at @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/check-for-discount/5150622

Regional scope:

The latest trends studied across United States and Canada. Considering the opinion on regional front, Canada industry size is poised to grow substantially during the analysis timeframe, due to stringent rules and standards for the production of renewable energy sources.

Competitive dashboard:

Kamstrup, Landis+Gyr, Diehl Stiftung GmbH & Co. KG, Zenner International GmbH & Co. KG, Sensus, Danfoss, Sontex SA, Siemens AG, and Quadlogic Meters Canada Inc. are the leading players contributing toward the growth of North America heat meters market. The common strategies adopted by these players include new product development, investments in R&D activities, collaborations, contracts, and agreements.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/north-america-heat-meters-market-statistics

North America Heat Meters Market, by Technology (Revenue, USD, 2018-2028)

Mechanical

Static

North America Heat Meters Market, by Product (Revenue, USD, 2018-2028)

Vortex

Ultrasonic

North America Heat Meters Market, by Application (Revenue, USD, 2018-2028)

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

North America Heat Meters Market, Geographical Fragmentation (Revenue, USD, 2018-2028)

U.S.

Canada

North America Heat Meters Market, Company Profiles (Revenue, USD, 2018-2028)

Kamstrup

Landis+Gyr

Diehl Stiftung GmbH & Co. KG

Zenner International GmbH & Co. KG

Sensus

Danfoss

Sontex SA

Siemens AG

Quadlogic Meters Canada Inc.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Research methodology

1.2 List of data sources

1.2.1 Primary

1.2.2 Secondary

Chapter 2 Market Snapshot

2.1 North America heat meters market snapshot

Chapter 3 North America Heat Meters Market Trends

3.1 Industry coverage

3.2 Industry size & forecast, 2018 - 2028

3.3 Value chain analysis

3.3.1 Company product snapshot

3.4 Innovation Landscape

3.5 COVID- 19 impact on the industry outlook

Chapter 4 North America Heat Meters Market, By Product (Thousand Units) (USD)

4.1 North America heat meters market share, by product, 2022 - 2028

4.2 Ultrasonic

4.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028

4.2.2 Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2018 - 2028

4.3 Vortex

4.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028

4.3.2 Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2018 - 2028

Chapter 5 North America Heat Meters Market, By Technology (Thousand Units) (USD)

5.1 North America heat meters market share, by technology, 2022 - 2028

5.2 Mechanical

5.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028

5.2.2 Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2018 - 2028

5.3 Static

5.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028

5.3.2 Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2018 - 2028

Chapter 6 North America Heat Meters Market, By Application (Thousand Units) (USD)

6.1 North America heat meters market share, by application, 2022 - 2028

6.2 Residential

6.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028

6.2.2 Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2018 - 2028

6.3 Commercial

6.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028

6.3.2 Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2018 - 2028

6.4 Industrial

6.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028

6.4.2 Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2018 - 2028

Chapter 7 North America Heat Meters Market, By Region (Thousand Units) (USD)

7.1 U.S.

7.1.1 Market estimate and forecast, 2018 - 2028

7.1.2 Market estimate and forecast, by product, 2018 - 2028

7.1.3 Market estimate and forecast, by technology, 2018 - 2028

7.1.4 Market estimate and forecast, by application, 2018 - 2028

7.2 Canada

7.2.1 Market estimate and forecast, 2018 - 2028

7.2.2 Market estimate and forecast, by product, 2018 - 2028

7.2.3 Market estimate and forecast, by technology, 2018 - 2028

7.2.4 Market estimate and forecast, by application, 2018 - 2028

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape





Related Report:

Europe Heat Meters Market Forecast 2027 By Technology, By Product, By Application, Research Report, Country Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Statistics, Price Trends, Historic Data, Growth Prospects, Competitive Industry Share

As the need for dependable and effective heating techniques rises, the growth potential of Europe heat meters market is unfolding. In order to unlock its environmental goals, Europe is working toward decreasing its carbon emissions. Heat meters can help achieve this aim by improving data accuracy while consuming less energy and preserving long-term stability, making them a crucial component for both commercial and residential use. The growing consumer preference for smarter appliances, along with the rapid deployment of renewable energy resources, is significantly driving product penetration. For example, in 2020, renewables provided more than 54% of the nation's energy, with required objectives of 100 percent clean-energy energy production by 2040. According to market estimates, Europe static heat meters industry size is likely to witness substantial growth during 2021-2027, on account of ongoing industrial and commercial facility construction employing hi-tech building technologies.

About US:

Market Study Report is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.