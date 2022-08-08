Global Space Situational Awareness Services Market Report 2022-2032: Market to be Driven by the Increasing Number of Small Satellite Constellations in the Low Earth Orbit (LEO)

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Space Situational Awareness Services Market - An Analysis of Debris Mitigation, Domain Awareness & Traffic Management Capabilities: Focus on End User, Orbit, Service, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global space situational awareness services market was valued at $125.2 million in 2021, which is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period 2022-2032 and reach $172.7 million by 2032.

The growth in the global space situational awareness services market is expected to be driven by the increasing number of small satellite constellations in the low Earth orbit (LEO).

Market Lifecycle Stage

Over the past few years, trends in the number of satellites launched by commercial satellite operators have been increasing drastically. As per the BIS Research space database, the global satellite launch forecast estimates 45,131 satellites to be launched within the 2022-2032 timeline. Out of these 45,131 satellites, 95% of satellites are expected to operate in the Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

This indicates that over 95% of the satellites are expected to operate in one orbital segment leading to a growing state of congestion, which further adds to the risk perception of collision and space debris concerns.

In addition, multiple commercial satellite operators are entering the market, further increasing the number of satellite launches in upcoming years. This indicates that the space industry will face ever-increasing congestion and risk from space debris. Given the circumstance, the need for space situational awareness services is very high at this point, and the same is expected to persist as well.

Impact

The global satellite launch market is observing rising investment across small satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO), which drives the investments across space situational awareness services. Such efforts focus on operating huge satellite constellations, due to which the congestion in the LEO will increase during the forecast period. This will create the need for enhanced space situational awareness services.

Commercial space situational awareness service providers are increasing their spending to develop collision avoidance services to proactively predict the impact at least one week before the event. This is anticipated to increase the demand for space situational awareness services.

Growth/Marketing Strategy

The global space situational awareness services market has seen major development activities by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion activities, contracts, mergers, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures. The favored strategy for the companies has been contracts to strengthen their position in the space situational awareness market.

For instance, in March 2022, Astroscale Holdings, Inc. signed a contract of $0.89million with the European Space Agency to conduct a study on collision avoidance as a part of the Collision Risk Estimation and Automated Mitigation activities of ESA's safety program.

Furthermore, in March 2022, NorthStar Earth & Space, Inc. collaborated with SES S.A. to ensure space sustainability and improve space situational awareness using NorthStar's space monitoring system from space. It helps the satellite operators avoid collisions and safely manage their fleet operation.

Market Segmentation

Based on orbit, the global space situational awareness services market is expected to be dominated by the low Earth orbit (LEO) during the forecast period.

Satellite operators will hold the top rank among the space situational awareness end users because they must locate their satellites and fetch downlinks from the ground station to provide uninterrupted services to their customers.

Based on service, the global space situational awareness services market is expected to be slightly more dominated by mission operation support during the forecast period.

The North America region dominates the space situational awareness services market, with huge investments and revenue expected to be generated from the U.S. and Canada markets.

Recent Developments in Global Space Situational Awareness Services Market

In April 2022, Astroscale Holdings, Inc. renewed its contract with the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry to develop robotic hand and arm technologies for on-orbiting servicing of satellites and to remove space debris.

In March 2022, Swedish Space Corporation announced its plan to start its new office and move Esrange Space Center in Kiruna city center to launch satellites in 2023.

In March 2022, NorthStar Earth & Space, Inc. signed a contract with Spire Global to develop CubeSat, which collects space situational awareness data for NorthStar using space-based sensors. It would provide essential information such as space traffic management and safe navigation to the satellite operators.

In February 2022, GMV Innovating Solutions S.L. signed a contract of about three years with Eumetsat to provide high-accuracy optical data services and orbital determination solutions. The information would help the Eumetsat for orbital determination, maneuvering estimation, and ground station calibrations.

Global Space Situational Awareness Services Market: Overview

Key Space Situational Awareness Technologies

Core Technologies

Radar

Passive Radio Frequency Sensing

Multi Telescope Observation Stations

Space-Based Sensor

Enabling Technologies

Artificial Intelligence for Space Situational Awareness Services

Big Data for Space Situational Awareness Services

Cloud Computing for Space Situational Awareness Services

Evolving Service Portfolios

Mission Operations

Collision Avoidance and Tracking

Interference Avoidance

Rendezvous Support

Space Weather

Emerging Demand Analysis

Growing Satellite Launches

Dedicated Launch Services

Emerging In-Orbit Services

Space Emerging as a War-Fighting Domain

Historical Trends of Adverse Space Events

Space Weather

Satellite Crash

Debris Crashes

Signal Interference

Anti-Satellite (ASAT) Tests

Impact of Adverse Space Events on Spacecraft and Satellite

Impact of Satellite/Debris on Space Mission Design and Operations

Adverse Event Prediction Capabilities for Satellite Mission Operations

Business Dynamics

Business Drivers

Increase in the Number of Satellites in LEO Results in Growing Space Congestion

Natural Orbital Decay of Satellites

Growing Number of Space Debris Clouds

Evolving Regulatory Framework Driving Mandatory Collision Avoidance Maneuvers

Growing Need for Predictive Actionable Insights

Evolving Constellation Operational Requirements

Increasing Automation of Mission Operations

Growing Need for Frequent Exchanges with Satellites

Evolving Regulatory Framework Driving Inclusive Spectrum Allocations

Increasing Concerns around Signal Interference Events

Space Weather Events Resulting in Adverse Radiation Environments

Emerging In-Orbit Service Capabilities

Risk of Defunct Satellites and Launch Vehicle Parts

Growing Need for Diverse Proximity Operations

Increase Presence of Compatible Space Hardware

Increase in the Number of Space Weather Events (Solar Flares)

Growing Threat Perception Amongst Constellation Operators

Increasing Adoption of Electric Propulsion Capabilities

Growing Threat Perception Amongst Aviation Industry Stakeholders

Business Challenges

Lack of Global Regulatory Framework for the Enforcement of Space Policies

Presence of Open-Source Data Sets

Presence of In-House Capabilities

Presence of Expensive Customized Solutions

Lack of Global Space Data Exchange

Availability of Free Version of the Service

Lack of Relevant Computing Infrastructure

Lack of Relevant Space Infrastructure to Enable Interference Detection

Lack of Automation Predictive Capabilities

Reduced Customer Interest

Lack of Compatible Space Hardware

Lack of Relevant Space Infrastructure to Enable Precise Tracking

Limited Demand for the Service (Fewer Customers)

Low Frequency of Proximity Services

Lack of Sufficient Space Weather Data

Low Frequency of Space Weather Events

Limited Demand for the Service

Business Strategies

New Service Launches

Investment and Expansion Activities

Corporate Strategies

Partnerships, Collaborations, Agreements, and Contracts

Business Opportunities

Opportunities for Satellite Operators, Launch Service Providers, and Ground Station Operators

Opportunities for Satellite Manufacturers and Subsystem and Components Suppliers

Opportunities for Space Agencies and Other Regulatory Agencies

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analysis of the company's coverage, service portfolio, and market penetration.

Some prominent established names in this market are:

AstriaGraph

Astroscale Holdings, Inc.

Digantara

D-Orbit SpA

Elecnor Deimos

Electro Optic Systems Pty Ltd

ExoAnalytic Solutions, Inc.

GMV Innovating Solutions S.L.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

L3 Harris Technologies

Launchspace Technologies Corporation

LeoLabs, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

NorthStar Earth & Space, Inc.

Orion Space Solutions

Parsons Corporation

Peraton

Privateer Space

Share My Space

Space Domain Awareness, Inc.

Space-Track.Org

Swedish Space Corporation

Vision Engineering Solutions, LLC

Orbit Recycling

