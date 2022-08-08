Yeast Beta Glucan Market size would surpass $270 million by 2028, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Global Market Insights Inc., the global Yeast Beta Glucan Market was estimated at USD 155 million in 2021 & is expected to surpass USD 270 Million by 2028 and is expected to grow over a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2028. The research report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

The rise in the feed protein demand from the aquaculture industry can be attributed to the rising demand for aqua feed protein additives.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5294





Some major findings of the global yeast beta glucan market report include:

Rising influence and awareness of healthy foods supported by government financial assistance about subsidies and loans has led to the inclusion of high-quality feed ingredients in diets which may favor regional industry growth.

The increasing trend of using high-density feedstocks for broilers to obtain increased profitability may raise the share of animal feed. The economical extraction of the product from commonly used grains coupled with its high-performance characteristics should foster the growth of the market.

Above 85% purity form segment will witness significant growth to surpass USD 62 million by 2028.

Animal feed applications will witness significant growth to exceedUSD 38 million by 2028.

The European yeast beta glucan market is expected to surpass USD 84 million by 2028.

Healthy properties of yeast such as supporting the nervous system and enhancing the immune system are likely to raise its demand as a food supplement. The increasing applications of yeast in the fermentation of soft and fluffy bakery products such as bread, bread rolls, sweet bread, and burger buns are likely to foster the growth of the food & beverage industry. Further, the pharmaceutical business finds yeast to be a good dietary and nutritional supplement due to its high quantity of vitamin B, minerals, proteins, and amino acids.

Above 85% purity is prominent in the industry and is set to witness over a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. Pharmaceutical preparations of the highest caliber are frequently made using high purity yeast beta-glucan. Additionally, yeast beta glucans are employed in the production of vitamin B supplements due to their affordability and easily digestible makeup. Besides, for the manufacturing of cosmetic products with high antioxidant levels, purity above 85% is required. Furthermore, increasing demand for natural ingredients in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry and rapid investment in developing beneficial yeast cultures will boost product demand.

Yeast beta glucan market from animal feed applications is expected to surpass USD 38 million by 2028. Rising demand for white & red meat and changing perceptions toward the end quality of animal feed ingredients are likely to boost product demand. In the diets of beef cattle, protein is a crucial ingredient. For animal health, milk production, and meat production, it's critical that cow diets have a suitable amount of protein. This has encouraged cow producers to use highly nutritious animal feed to boost production and development, which has increased the demand for yeast beta-glucan in animal feed applications.

Request for the customization of this report: https://www.gminsights.com/roc/5294

Europe is the prominent market for yeast beta glucan market with a growth of a CAGR of 9% from 2022 to 2028. Growth in demand for yeast beta-glucan as a nutraceutical feed can be attributed to a growing demand for poultry meat in the food & beverage industry. The rise in demand for packaged and processed meat along with significant growth in food processing technologies should drive industry growth. Due to its multiple health advantages, including its capacity to lower cholesterol, aid in the reduction of cholesterol, and enhance gut health, yeast beta-glucan has been regarded as a significant dietary element. The need for compound feed is driven by improvements in feed quality, improved feed digestibility, better animal productivity, and benefits that encourage growth.

The global yeast beta-glucan industry is moderately fragmented with the presence of multinational corporations and growing manufacturers including Kerry Group, Angel Yeast Co. Ltd, Ohly, Specialty Biotech Co., Ltd, Mitushi Biopharma, Hiyeast, Zhuhai, TXY Biotech Holding Co. Ltd, Aria Ingredients, & Sinofi. Key players are expected to invest in strategic alliances, new product launches, and expansion to gain a competitive advantage and enhancement the consumer base.

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.



