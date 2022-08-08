Global Military Armoured Vehicles Markets/Technology Report 2022-2030 Featuring Leading Companies - General Dynamics, Iveco, KNDS - KMW + Nexter, Oshkosh, Patria Group, & Rheinmetall Group

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Armoured Vehicles - Market and Technology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The military armoured vehicles market is estimated to be valued up to US$21 billion in the 2022-2030 period, growing with a CAGR of 1%
APCs and IFVs are expected to be the two main sub-segments with the largest value with the European market being the biggest in size, but with the US growing faster than the rest
The report presents and analyses the technological developments and, how they will impact force structures. It also forecasts the market size to 2030 and shows the dynamic in the market.
Military armoured vehicles will continue to be the centrepiece of land warfare in spite of the developments in sensors and anti-tank guided missiles, as well as the proliferation of RPGs.
The war in Ukraine has showcased certain limits of these platforms, which are expected to enhance the trend for active protection systems and manned-unmanned teaming which will allow armed UGVs to close-in to the enemy and overwhelm its defences.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Trends and Insights
2.2 Major Findings
2.3 Major Conclusions
2.4 Important Tables and Graphs
3 Market Overview
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Characteristics
3.2.1 North America
3.2.2 Europe
3.2.3 Central & South America
3.2.4 Middle East and North Africa
3.2.5 Asia-Pacific
4 Technologies and Developments
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Standardization - Characteristics
4.3 Design of armoured vehicles
4.3.1 Situational Awareness
4.3.2 Tactics
4.3.3 Signature Management
4.3.4 Countermeasures
4.3.5 Active Protection
4.3.6 Armour
4.3.7 Mitigate
4.4 Armoured Vehicles and UGVs
5 Market Analysis and Forecast Factors
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Trends
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Challenges
6 Market Segmentation
7 Global and Regional Market Forecast to 2030
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Military Armoured Vehicles market by Region overview
7.3 Market overview per region
7.4 Country Analysis
7.4.1 USA
7.4.2 Australia
7.4.3 France
7.5 Armoured vehicles market Regions by Region
7.5.1 Americas: Armoured vehicles market by Region
7.5.2 Europe: Armoured vehicles market by Region
7.5.3 Asia-Pacific: Armoured vehicles market by Region
7.5.4 Middle East: Armoured vehicle market by Region
7.6 Opportunity Analysis
8 Technology Market Forecast to 2030
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Armoured vehicles market by Technology overview
8.2.1 Main Battle Tanks market by Region
8.2.2 Light Utility Vehicles market by Region
8.2.3 Light Multirole Vehicles market by Region
8.2.4 Infantry Fighting Vehicles market by Region
8.2.5 Armoured Personnel Carriers market by Region
8.2.6 Armoured Engineering Vehicles market by Region
8.3 Opportunity Analysis
9 Impact Analysis
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Forecast factors and Market Impact
10 Leading Companies
10.1 General Dynamics Land Systems (General Dynamics Corp.)
10.1.1 Introduction
10.1.2 Products & Services
10.1.3 Recent contract wins
10.1.4 Recent Projects completed
10.1.5 Strategic Alliances
10.1.6 Armoured Vehicles - Products & Services
10.1.7 SWOT Analysis
10.2 Iveco Defence Vehicles S.p.a. (Iveco Group NV)
10.3 KNDS - KMW + Nexter Defense Systems
10.4 Oshkosh Defense (Oshkosh Corporation)
10.5 Patria Group (Patria Oyj)
10.6 Rheinmetall Group (Rheinmetall AG)
11 Conclusions and recommendations
