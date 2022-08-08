New York, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05400254/?utm_source=GNW

This report provides both an overview and country-level information for various categories and distribution shares, and explores the competitive landscape of the market.



Comprehensive data related to the market revenue, company share, and distribution share are included.



This report includes corporate-level profiles of key companies in the anesthesia and respiratory devices market that operate in the United States and other key countries, including a brief overview of each company, its business activities, and its hold or presence in the respective market. The selection of the companies is based on their operational presence and sales performance.



A list of products under development by key companies in which these products are being clinically investigated is also included.



The market has been segmented based on device type and geographic area.By type, the market has been segmented into anesthesia devices and consumables and respiratory devices and disposables.



By geography, the market has been segregated as North America including the United States (U.S.), Canada, and Mexico; Europe including Germany, the United Kingdom (U.K.), France, and Italy; Asia-Pacific including China, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, and South Africa; the Middle East, including the United Arab Emirates; and South America, including Brazil and Argentina.



This market research report includes anesthesia and respiratory devices segregated as below in categories based on their nature and usage.



Airway and anesthesia devices -

- Airway management devices.

- Anesthesia circuits.

- Anesthesia masks.

- Breathing filters.

- Laryngoscope blades.

- Laryngoscope handles.



Anesthesia machines -

- Portable anesthesia delivery machines.

- Stand-alone anesthesia delivery machines.

- Anesthesia workstations.



Pain management devices.



Regional anesthesia disposables -

- Epidural anesthesia disposables.

- Peripheral anesthesia disposables.

- Spinal anesthesia disposables.



Respiratory devices -

- Humidifiers.

- Nebulizers.

- Oxygen concentrators.

- Oxygen conservers.

- Positive airway pressure devices.

- Reusable resuscitators.

- Ventilators



Respiratory disposables -

- Aerosol masks.

- Cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) barriers.

- Nasal cannula.

- Oxygen masks.

- Patient interface.

- Resuscitators.



Respiratory measurement devices -

- Capnographs.

- Spirometers.

- Pulse oximeter systems.



Sleep apnea diagnostic systems -

- Fixed polysomnography systems.

- Portable polysomnography systems.



Report Includes -



- 56 data tables and 17 additional tables

- An up-to-date review and analysis of the global markets for anesthesia and respiratory devices

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic sales data from 2019-2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Highlights of the current and future potential in the market for anesthesia and respiratory devices, and areas to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

- Estimation of the actual market size for anesthesia and respiratory devices, market growth forecast, and corresponding market share analysis by product type and geographic region

- Country specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Japan, China, India, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and other prominent economies

- In-depth information on increasing investments on R&D activities, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, major types of end-user markets, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market

- Key merger and acquisition deals, partnerships, collaborations and joint ventures as well as other strategic alliances in the global market for anesthesia and respiratory devices

- Market share analysis of the key market participants, along with their research priorities, product portfolios, and competitive landscape

- Company profiles of major players within the industry Abbott, B. Braun, Becton Dickson, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips.



Summary:

The anesthesia and respiratory devices market is estimated at almost $REDACTED in 2022, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% to reach $REDACTED in 2027.



Reasons for Doing This Study:

Anesthesia and respiratory devices can resolve various environmental and lifestyle acute and chronic respiratory disorders. Many consistent factors stemming from these disorders promote the use of these devices, and the anesthesia and respiratory device market is expected to experience substantial growth.



In addition, both anesthesia and respiratory support are required in the treatment and management of critical care, operations, and surgeries for pain management and life support functions. This factor also contributes to the expected growth in this market.

