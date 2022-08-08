Global M2M/IoT Communications Markets 2022-2026 - eSIM Adoption is Gathering Pace as the Standard Matures

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global M2M/IoT Communications Market - 7th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global M2M/IoT Communications Market is the foremost source of information about cellular IoT and low power wireless networking in all regions and major M2M/IoT vertical markets. Whether you are a chipset or module vendor, software vendor, utility, vehicle manufacturer, telecom operator, investor, consultant, or government agency, you will gain valuable insights from our in-depth research.

What are the latest trends and developments in cellular IoT, satellite IoT and low-power wireless networking? This report covers in-depth the mobile operator perspective on the global M2M/IoT communications market.

The report says that the global number of cellular IoT subscribers increased by 22 percent during 2021 to reach 2.1 billion. The major regional markets China, Western Europe, and North America grew similarly during the year as the world recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic. By 2026, the report now projects that there will be 4.3 billion IoT devices connected to cellular networks worldwide.

The top ten mobile operators reported a combined active base of 1.8 billion cellular IoT connections at the end of 2021, accounting for 86 percent of total connections. China Mobile is the world's largest provider of cellular IoT connectivity services with an estimated 801 million cellular IoT connections. China Unicom and China Telecom ranked second and third with 300 million and 297 million connections respectively.

Vodafone ranked first among the Western operators and fourth overall with 142 million connections, followed by AT&T with 95 million in fifth place. Deutsche Telekom and Verizon had in the range of 45-55 million cellular IoT connections each when counting T-Mobile USA's customers as part of DT's IoT subscriber base. Telefonica, KDDI, and Orange were the last players in the top ten with about 31 million, 23 million and 20 million connections respectively. The year-on-year growth rates for the largest operators were in the span of 0 - 41 percent.

IoT connectivity services account for around 1 percent of total revenues for most operator groups. The publisher's analysis of the IoT business KPIs released by mobile operators in different parts of the world suggests that global IoT connectivity revenues increased by around 15 percent during 2020, while the monthly APRU dropped by 2 percent to € 0.38.



This report answers the following questions:

How will the global cellular IoT market evolve over the next five years?

Why has China become the world's largest market for cellular IoT?

Which are the main market trends in Europe and North America?

What is the status of cellular IoT in emerging markets?

What impact will 5G have on the IoT market?

What are the leading global mobile operators' strategies for the IoT market?

How much revenues from IoT were generated by major mobile operators in 2021?

What is the outlook for low power wireless networking technologies?

Highlights from the report:

360-degree overview of the cellular IoT communications ecosystem.

Update on the adoption of 5G and LPWA standards for M2M/IoT networking.

Reviews of the IoT strategies of the leading mobile operators.

Summary of industry trends in all world regions.

IoT business KPIs for leading global mobile operators.

Statistical data on cellular IoT subscribers in all world regions.

Extensive global and regional market forecasts lasting until 2026.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Wide area networks for the Internet of Things

1.1 3GPP family of cellular technologies

1.1.1 3GPP Release 13 - Introducing LTE-M and NB-IoT

1.1.2 3GPP Release 14 - IoT enhancements and C-V2X

1.1.3 3GPP Release 15 - The first phase of 5G specifications

1.1.4 3GPP Release 16 - URLLC enhancements, IIoT features and 5G NR C-V2X

1.1.5 3GPP Release 17 - RedCap and non-terrestrial network communications

1.1.6 Network footprint

1.1.7 2G mobile networks

1.1.8 3G/4G mobile networks

1.1.9 4G/5G mobile IoT networks (LTE-M and NB-IoT)

1.1.10 5G mobile networks

1.2 LPWA and satellite technologies

1.2.1 LoRa

1.2.2 Sigfox

1.2.3 Satellite networks

1.3 IoT networking platforms

1.3.1 IoT connectivity management platforms

1.3.2 SIM solutions and embedded UICC

1.4 International coverage and alliances

1.4.1 Roaming and international coverage

1.4.2 Mobile operator alliances



2 Europe

2.1 Regional market trends

2.1.1 Western Europe

2.1.2 Central Eastern Europe

2.1.3 Russia & CIS

2.2 Mobile operators

2.2.1 Vodafone

2.2.2 Deutsche Telekom

2.2.3 Orange

2.2.4 Telefonica

2.2.5 Telenor

2.2.6 CK Hutchison Group Telecom

2.2.7 A1 Telekom Austria

2.2.8 Altice Group

2.2.9 Bouygues Telecom

2.2.10 BT Group

2.2.11 KPN

2.2.12 MegaFon

2.2.13 MTS

2.2.14 POST Luxembourg

2.2.15 Proximus

2.2.16 Telecom Italia

2.2.17 Telia Company

2.2.18 Tele2

2.3 IoT managed service providers

2.3.1 1NCE

2.3.2 1oT

2.3.3 Airnity

2.3.4 Arkessa (Wireless Logic)

2.3.5 BICS

2.3.6 Caburn Group

2.3.7 Com4 (Wireless Logic)

2.3.8 Cubic Telecom

2.3.9 EMnify

2.3.10 Eseye

2.3.11 floLIVE

2.3.12 Freeeway

2.3.13 iBASIS

2.3.14 JT IoT

2.3.15 Onomondo

2.3.16 Pelion

2.3.17 Pod Group (Giesecke+Devrient)

2.3.18 Transatel

2.3.19 Truphone

2.3.20 u-blox

2.3.21 Wireless Logic

2.4 LPWA networks

2.4.1 LoRa networks

2.4.2 Sigfox and network partners



3 The Americas

3.1 Regional market trends

3.1.1 United States and Canada

3.1.2 Brazil

3.1.3 Rest of Latin America

3.2 Mobile operators

3.2.1 AT&T

3.2.2 Verizon

3.2.3 T-Mobile USA

3.2.4 Rogers Communications

3.2.5 Bell

3.2.6 TELUS

3.2.7 America Movil

3.2.8 Vivo and Telefonica Hispam

3.2.9 Other mobile operators in Latin America

3.3 IoT managed service providers

3.3.1 Aeris

3.3.2 Blues Wireless

3.3.3 Hologram

3.3.4 KORE Wireless

3.3.5 Sierra Wireless

3.3.6 Telit

3.3.7 Twilio

3.4 LPWA networks

3.4.1 LoRaWAN networks

3.4.2 Sigfox and network partners



4 Asia-Pacific

4.1 Regional market trends

4.1.1 China

4.1.2 Japan and South Korea

4.1.3 Australia and New Zealand

4.1.4 India

4.1.5 Southeast Asia

4.2 Mobile operators

4.2.1 China Mobile

4.2.2 China Unicom

4.2.3 China Telecom

4.2.4 SoftBank

4.2.5 NTT Docomo

4.2.6 KDDI

4.2.7 SK Telecom

4.2.8 KT

4.2.9 Telstra

4.2.10 Singtel

4.2.11 Vodafone Idea

4.3 IoT managed service providers

4.3.1 Plintron

4.3.2 Quectel

4.3.3 Soracom

4.3.4 Tata Communications

4.4 LPWA networks

4.4.1 LoRa networks

4.4.2 Sigfox networks



5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Regional market trends

5.1.1 Middle East

5.1.2 Africa

5.2 Mobile operators

5.2.1 e&

5.2.2 MTN

5.2.3 Ooredoo

5.2.4 Turkcell

5.2.5 Vodacom

5.2.6 Zain

5.3 IoT managed service providers

5.3.1 Flickswitch

5.4 LPWA networks

5.4.1 LoRa networks

5.4.2 Sigfox networks



6 Satellite IoT communications

6.1 Introduction to satellite IoT networks

6.2 Market analysis

6.3 Satellite IoT operator market shares

6.4 European satellite operators

6.4.1 Astrocast

6.4.2 Eutelsat

6.4.3 Inmarsat

6.4.4 Kineis

6.4.5 Lacuna Space

6.4.6 Additional satellite connectivity providers

6.5 North American satellite operators

6.5.1 Globalstar

6.5.2 Iridium

6.5.3 Kepler Communications

6.5.4 Orbcomm

6.5.5 Swarm Technologies

6.5.6 Additional satellite connectivity providers

6.6 Chinese satellite operators

6.6.1 CASC and CASIC

6.6.2 Commsat

6.6.3 Galaxy Space

6.6.4 Head Aerospace

6.6.5 Additional satellite connectivity providers

6.7 Rest of World satellite operators

6.7.1 Fleet Space Technologies

6.7.2 Myriota

6.7.3 Sky and Space Company

6.7.4 Thuraya

6.7.5 Additional satellite connectivity providers



7 Market forecasts and trends

7.1 Industry trends

7.1.1 Top ten mobile operators manage 1.8 billion cellular IoT subscribers

7.1.2 IoT revenues continue to grow slower than connections

7.1.3 IoT managed service providers connect 100+ million cellular devices

7.1.4 International carriers enter the cellular IoT market

7.1.5 New entrants disrupt distribution channels

7.1.6 IoT MVNOs are driving consolidation in the IoT connectivity market

7.2 Geographic markets

7.3 Vertical markets

7.3.1 Connected cars on the rise

7.3.2 Telematics giants increasingly dominate the fleet management industry

7.3.3 The opportunity to create smarter and safer cities

7.3.4 Smart metering turns to new LPWA options for deployments in the 2020s

7.3.5 Asset tracking to drive the second wave of LPWA deployments

7.3.6 Consumer-grade tracking solutions have mass-market potential

7.3.7 Connected healthcare reaches the masses

7.3.8 Connected video cameras to become one of the early volume 5G use cases

7.4 Technology trends

7.4.1 Cellular technologies dominate wireless IoT

7.4.2 NB-IoT deployments remain concentrated to China

7.4.3 RedCap will accelerate the adoption of 5G in IoT

7.4.4 Distributed core networks facilitate global IoT connectivity services

7.4.5 Private cellular to grow from a niche into a substantial market

7.4.6 eSIM adoption is gathering pace as the standard matures

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1wk9na