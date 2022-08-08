New York, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Plastics for Barrier Packaging" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p096632/?utm_source=GNW

It is primarily a study of U.S. markets. However, because of the increasingly global nature of polymer and packaging chemistry, it touches on some noteworthy international activities, primarily those having an impact on the U.S. market, such as imports/exports and foreign firms operating in this country.



We analyze and forecast market estimates for barrier packaging plastic resins in volume (million pounds).Our base market estimate year is 2021, and we forecast market growth for a five-year period to 2027.



All market volumes are at the manufacturer or producer level.



Plastic barrier resins are used in packaging structures designed to restrict the passage of gases and vapors through the package and, therefore, either in or out of the product inside that package. This report reflects new developments and trends in this important packaging industry and updates our market estimates and forecasts.



The barrier plastic packaging industry in the U.S. is a large business. Its size is, in large part, determined by how one defines “barrier” and, therefore, what resin products and packaging structures are included in the scope of the analysis. We define a barrier resin as one that has low permeation to the most important gases that can either permeate into or exfiltrate out of a package and thus damage a packaged product. The gases that permeate into a package primarily are oxygen and water vapor. Barrier films are among one the excellent achievements of the flexible packaging sector. It imparts protection to various sensitive and delicate items and aids in reducing food wastage. Few researchers claim that nearly 20% of all packaged food goes to waste. Thereby, barrier films aid in delivering sustainability while at the same time, enhancing the shelf life of food.



The food and beverage sector has been a leading growth driver of the market in the U.S. Proliferation of demand for convenience and on-the-go meals coupled with a surge in beverage demand will continue to drive the market in the future too.



The major trends prevalent currently in the U.S. market, based on our extensive secondary and primary research, include -

- Growing adoption of sustainability in the barrier packaging industry with a focus on recyclability.

- EVOH, characterized by its high barrier properties, is the leading barrier resin in the packaging sector. However, currently, a shortage of EVOH is observed across key regions.

- EVOH, being an expensive barrier, has higher adoption in regions such as the U.S., Japan, and Europe.

- Demand for mono-layer barrier packaging is experiencing a surge across end markets. In these kinds of packaging, both the polymer layers belong to the same family, which facilitates the recycling process of its post-consumer use.

- PVdC is experiencing diminishing demand in the global market.

- Retort packaging is gaining prominence in the food and beverage industry.

- Key players operating in the market are facing two key challenges:

- To minimize food wastage and increase shelf life.

- To reduce the consumption of material in packaging as well as optimize processes to enhance overall efficiency and profitability.



We also include the important thermoplastic polyester, PET, because of its extensive use both as a barrier bottle resin (in this case, to keep carbon dioxide “fizz” inside the bottle) for carbonated and other beverages and as a secondary barrier and structural substrate for many other barrier films. PET also has been receiving more attention and gaining increased importance for packaging of more sensitive materials, most notably beer, in new higher barrier PET structures.

